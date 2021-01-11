DT Research Delivers First Military Standard 360 Convertible Laptops with Antimicrobial Enclosures

/EIN News/ -- Uniquely Designed Rugged Convertible Laptops with High Capacity Batteries and Night Vision Displays

Provide a Versatile Computing Solution Ideal for Mission-critical Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced the new LT300 line of fully rugged, 360 convertible laptops designed for ultimate versatility, durability and reliability in harsh conditions. Each laptop has an antimicrobial enclosure to inhibit the growth of microorganisms on the surface of the unit. The LT320, LT330 and LT350 laptops have a 360 degree rotating display purpose-built for military, first responder, law enforcement, field service and warehouse environments with IP65, MIL-STD-810G/H, MIL-STD-461F ratings, EPEAT certification and TAA compliant.

“We have heard from customers who need a fully rugged laptop that can easily convert into a tablet with enough battery life for mission-critical situations,” said Daw Tsai, president of DT Research. “Our convertible laptops are military standard rugged with a uniquely designed display that rotates 360 degrees to smoothly transform into a tablet rather than having to detach and reattach the keyboard, which can be very cumbersome in confined environments. We also overcame the insufficient battery life that is prevalent with other convertible laptops by including standard dual high capacity batteries that are hot-swappable for continuous operation.”

The DT Research LT300 series of convertible laptops are high performance computers that run the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system on Intel® 10th Generation Core™ i5 or i7 processors and have full-size, backlit keyboards. Models are available in three sizes of sunlight readable, capacitive touch displays: 11.6 inch (LT320), 13.3 inch (LT330) and 15.6 inch (LT350); and include digital pen support.

Unique 360 Convertible Design

Unlike other convertible laptops on the market, which require users to detach the keyboard in order to turn it into a tablet, the DT Research LT300 series laptops allow users to simply flip the display 360 degrees to the back of the keyboard - easily transforming the unit into a tablet. This innovative design makes the transition from laptop to tablet possible within confined or crowded spaces, such as a plane tail section or in an engine room.

Purpose-built for Mission Critical Environments

The LT300 convertible laptops have antimicrobial enclosures to control infection while also delivering military standard IP65-rated for water and dust resistance; MIL-STD-810G/H for shock and vibration protection; MIL-STD-461F for EMI and EMC tolerance; and HERO (Hazard of Electromagnetic Radiation to Ordnance) tested. The LT330 and LT350 models come standard with dual high capacity 11.4V, 5400mAh batteries that are hot-swappable for 24/7 operation.

Advanced Identity Verification and Security

With a built-in smart card/CAC reader as well as optional IR/RGB front and back cameras for facial recognition, the LT300 series convertible laptops provide advanced identity verification for secure data access. Optional night vision supports viewing of MIL-STD-3009 class B NVIS mode, offering another layer of security for light-sensitive situations.

The LT320, LT330, LT350 rugged convertible laptops include a robust set of features and options.

Unique Convertible Laptop Design – Transforms from a laptop with an 88 standard, full-size keyboard with multi-touch pad into a tablet by simply flipping the screen 360 degrees and closing it to the back of the keyboard.

– Transforms from a laptop with an 88 standard, full-size keyboard with multi-touch pad into a tablet by simply flipping the screen 360 degrees and closing it to the back of the keyboard. Military Standard Rugged – IP65-rated for water and dust resistance; MIL-STD-810G/H for shock and vibration protection; MIL-STD-461F for EMI and EMC tolerance; and HERO (Hazard of Electromagnetic Radiation to Ordnance) tested. Temperature operation: -10°C to 60°C (14°F to 140°F), optional -30°C to 60°C (-22°F to 140°F); storage: -55°C to 70°C (-67°F to 158°F) and humidity 0% – 90% non-condensing. EPEAT certified and FCC Class B, CE, RoHS compliant.

– IP65-rated for water and dust resistance; MIL-STD-810G/H for shock and vibration protection; MIL-STD-461F for EMI and EMC tolerance; and HERO (Hazard of Electromagnetic Radiation to Ordnance) tested. Temperature operation: -10°C to 60°C (14°F to 140°F), optional -30°C to 60°C (-22°F to 140°F); storage: -55°C to 70°C (-67°F to 158°F) and humidity 0% – 90% non-condensing. EPEAT certified and FCC Class B, CE, RoHS compliant. Infection Control – Antimicrobial enclosures inhibit the spread of microorganisms, such as bacteria, on the surface of the units.

– Antimicrobial enclosures inhibit the spread of microorganisms, such as bacteria, on the surface of the units. Interactive, Indoor-Outdoor, Night Vision Displays – 11.6”, 13.3” or 15.6” LED-backlight, high-brightness (1000 nits) sunlight readable screen with capacitive touch and digital pen support. Optional MIL-STD-3009 class B NVIS mode available for the 15.6” screen.

– 11.6”, 13.3” or 15.6” LED-backlight, high-brightness (1000 nits) sunlight readable screen with capacitive touch and digital pen support. Optional MIL-STD-3009 class B NVIS mode available for the 15.6” screen. High Capacity Battery Life with Continuous Operation – The LT330 and LT350 laptops come standard with dual 11.4V,5400mAh or optional 11.4V,8000mAh batteries with modular design to easily replace the batteries with a hot-swappable battery pack. The LT320 comes standard with one 11.4V,5400mAh hot-swappable battery or optional 11.4V,8000mAh battery.

– The LT330 and LT350 laptops come standard with dual 11.4V,5400mAh or optional 11.4V,8000mAh batteries with modular design to easily replace the batteries with a hot-swappable battery pack. The LT320 comes standard with one 11.4V,5400mAh hot-swappable battery or optional 11.4V,8000mAh battery. High Performance and Robust – Microsoft® Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise operating system runs Intel® 10th Generation Core™ i5 or i7 processors with a fanless, robust design. Dual SSD slots support up to 4TB with RAID 0/RAID 1. Dual RAM slots support up to 64GB.

– Microsoft® Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise operating system runs Intel® 10th Generation Core™ i5 or i7 processors with a fanless, robust design. Dual SSD slots support up to 4TB with RAID 0/RAID 1. Dual RAM slots support up to 64GB. Two-factor Authentication – Built-in smart card/CAC reader with NIST compliant BIOS available.

– Built-in smart card/CAC reader with NIST compliant BIOS available. Network Communication – Built-in Intel AX200 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 LE and 4G LTE/AWS mobile broadband.

– Built-in Intel AX200 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 LE and 4G LTE/AWS mobile broadband. Optional Cameras – Front and back full-HD cameras with auto white balance and gain/exposure control enable facial recognition security.

– Front and back full-HD cameras with auto white balance and gain/exposure control enable facial recognition security. Optional GNSS Module – U-blox M8N GNSS module.

Availability

The DT Research LT320, LT330 and LT350 rugged convertible laptops are immediately available from DT Research’s authorized resellers and partners.

About DT Research

DT Research™, an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged and GNSS Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Convertible Laptops and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions that are TAA compliant. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windows® operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, retail and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MilitaryTablets, #RuggedTablets and #GNSSTablets.

DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

