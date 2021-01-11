Isaac Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer of MassRoots, is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Interview provides insight into the excitement surrounding MassRoots’ recent news regarding the planned purchase of Herbfluence’s technology platform and strategy for FY 2021

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with the leadership of MassRoots, Inc. ("MassRoots" or the "Company") (OTCPink:MSRT), a technology and media company focused on the regulated cannabis industry. The interview outlines the development of MSRT’s social media platforms, evolution of the Company, and goals for Q1 2021 and beyond.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Dietrich explains the strategy driving the recent moves by MSRT. In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, the Company was able to focus on monetizing its existing media channels – including one of the leading cannabis channels on YouTube – and minimizing expenses by implementing remote operations. MassRoots believes it could generate positive cash-flows from operations in 2021.

When asked about his goals for MassRoots in 2021, Dietrich tells Smith, “Our future is bright, and we plan to be one of the great comeback stories of the cannabis industry. We have significantly lowered our monthly burn rate by cutting expenses, expanded our social media platforms, raised smart capital, and are extremely optimistic about the planned purchase of the Herbfluence platform.” Dietrich added, “The Company is positioned to scale both its audience and revenues while keeping expenses to a minimum. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and SmallCapVoice.com’s audience.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-massroots-msrt/.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCPink: MSRT) is a leading media company focused on the regulated cannabis industry, with a significant following and traffic across its online and social media platforms. MassRoots has been covered by CNBC, CNN, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Reuters, Associated Press, and Forbes. For more information on MassRoots, please visit IR.MassRoots.com.

About SmallCapVoice

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MassRoots Contacts:

Isaac Dietrich

Isaac@MassRoots.com

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com