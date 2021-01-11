DNA Genetics Announces Partnership With Cannabis Tissue Culture Company Meristematic

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced a partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with Meristematic, Inc. (“Meristematic”), a leading cannabis micropropagation and tissue culture provider in California.

The Agreement will allow DNA Genetics the ability to provide licensees with clean cultivars and genetically identical starter plants for cultivation with the help of Meristematic’s clean cultivar program. Meristematic’s Clean Cultivar Program uses proprietary tissue culture processes to rejuvenate mother plants while simultaneously filtering out diseases and pests. All new mother stock is thoroughly analyzed, using sensitive molecular techniques, to verify that disease-causing organisms are no longer detectible. Growers then use the rejuvenated mother stock to improve in-house clone production. This program allows cultivators to enjoy some of the benefits of tissue culture, without building a lab or hiring expensive staff to manage a tissue culture program.

“DNA is proud to partner with Meristematic to build on its position at the forefront of cannabis innovation as the industry matures. The benefits of tissue culture and genetic marker identification for a cannabis genetic company cannot be overstated,” said Don Morris, Co-Founder and Chief Cannabis Officer of DNA Genetics. “It allows us to provide clean genetics and general propagation services at a commercial scale to all of our cultivation partners across the globe in addition to providing a better understanding of the biological and endocannabinoid makeup of our cultivars.”

Since its inception, the genetics developed by DNA has won more than 200 awards, in all categories, at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world – making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times’ Top 10 Strain of the Year, which was inducted into the High Times Seedbank Hall of Fame in 2009, the High Times’ 100 Most Influential People in the Industry, and the High Times’ Trail Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics, and medicine.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model. For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com.

About Meristematic, Inc.

Meristematic was founded in early 2016 in San Francisco, California. We specialize in tissue culture-based production of high-quality starter plants for the Cannabis and Hemp industries. Using state of the art technology and modern agricultural methods, we produce Cannabis and Hemp mother plants that are suitable for commercial clone production.

Our highly skilled technical staff and customer-focused approach to business, help us to meet the starter plant demands of the most sophisticated Cannabis & Hemp horticulturalists.

