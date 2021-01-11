Kuwait’s Al-Sumait Prize for African Development today called for nominations for its 2021 award in the Health category

Al-Sumait Prize (www.AlSumaitPrize.org), Health category, is open to individuals and organizations delivering pioneering and high-impact contributions to solving health challenges in Africa, with a special focus in the 2021 cycle on the utilization of effective frameworks and programs to resolve and manage health crises such as SARS, COVID-19, and infectious zoonotic diseases.

Dr. Adnan Shihab-Eldin, Director General of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences-KFAS (www.KFAS.com), which administers the Prize, said “the 2021 Prize recognizes individuals and institutions who contributed in substantial ways to improvements within the field of Health, including developing health-care systems on the continent, especially for the underprivileged.”

With the overarching aim of acknowledging organizations and researchers whose contributions are distinguished by innovation, the fostering of equity, and broad positive impact in the areas of health, education, and food security, the Prize has awarded US$6 million over the last five years; In 2015 & 2018 the prize was dedicated to Health; in 2016 & 2019 to Food Security; and 2017 & 2020 to Education. the 2021 nomination cycle is dedicated anew to the area of Health.

Commenting on the prominence of the Prize, Dr. Daniel Gustafson, member of AlSumait Board of Trustees representing the FAO, said: “The Al-Sumait Prize is unique and vital in the way it calls attention to the innovations and the dedication of outstanding individuals and institutions who have contributed to the development of food security, education and health in Africa. The integrity and care that goes into the selection process facilitates this recognition, not only for the annual winners, but for every nominee who makes it through the screening process.”

The specific conditions for eligible nominations as well as the AlSumait Prize nomination form can be accessed at www.AlSumaitPrize.org/nominations/

Initiated in 2013 by the late Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Al-Sumait Prize for African Development is designed to reward innovative and inspiring initiatives and research by individuals and organizations that address the challenges facing the African continent. The award commemorates the legacy of Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait, a Kuwait physician who dedicated his life to helping less fortunate individuals and communities in Africa to face the challenges of development in the continent.

Al-Sumait’s Board is chaired by H.E. Sheikh/Dr. Ahmad Al-Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs. Other board members include: Mr. Abdulatif Al-hamad, former Director General and Chairman of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development; Prof. Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education- UNESCO; Dr. Kwaku Aning, Chairman of the Governing Board of Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, Chairman of Ghana Nuclear Energy Institute and former Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency; Dr. Daniel Gustafson, Senior Advisor to the Director-General-FAO; Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Mr. Tareq Al-Mutawa, Chairman of Sadeer General Trading & Contracting Company and Executive Member of the Board of People's Committee for Fundraising.

For more information, please visit www.alsumaitprize.org or contact the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) at: P. (+965) 22270465 E. info@alsumaitprize.org