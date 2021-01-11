Sol-Gel Technologies to Present at Upcoming 2021 Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL), (“Sol-Gel”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the company will present an overview of the Company and provide a business update at the following virtual investor conferences.



Solebury Trout 2021 Virtual Investor Conference Speaker: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Date: January 11-15, 2020 Access: Available on demand at the following Link H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference Speakers: Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer Date: January 11-14, 2020 Access: Available on demand to conference participants.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of Twyneo (benzoyl peroxide and tretinoin) cream, under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay®, under investigation for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sol-Gel Contact:

Gilad Mamlok

Chief Financial Officer

+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:

Michael Levitan

Solebury Trout

+1-646-378-2920

mlevitan@soleburytrout.com

Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.