Author Shares Message of Hope in Wake of a Loved One’s Death in Debut Book

In ‘Good Grief,’ Sue Borrows LaRue provides a comforting, faith-based resource that explores the complex process of loss and reminds readers to lean on God and trust in His plan during times of struggle

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Sue Borrows LaRue has published an inspirational testimony of her experience battling for her late husband’s life, praying for a miracle, and witnessing how God demonstrates His grace, even in human tragedy. In “Good Grief: A True Story of Love, Loss and New Life,” Borrows LaRue shares her story of holding on to God’s promises in faith and seeing him answer prayer in unexpected and unimagined ways.



Many people enjoy blessings like family, health, and prosperity; however, they inevitably will also suffer loss, hardship, and grief. In 2012, Borrows LaRue’s life was turned upside-down after her husband, Daryle, was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma – a rare and malignant brain cancer. Leading up to and following his death one year later to the day, Borrows LaRue turned to her faith and found strength and hope through her relationship with God.



After the immense losses experienced by many in 2020, Borrows LaRue’s book lends a comforting hand to readers who are deep in their grief or preparing mentally for the death of a loved one. “Good Grief” offers a gentle reminder that through any adverse life event, whether the death of a family member or even a divorce, God will provide rescue and has a plan.



“I hope that whether you have zero faith or ‘mustard seed’-sized faith, you will walk away with oversized faith,” Borrows LaRue wrote in the prologue to “Good Grief.” “It was only because of the Lord’s prompting and gentle nudging that this book has come to be.”



“A heartfelt and remarkably thorough account of love, loss and carrying on in deep and firm faith,” a reader wrote in an Amazon review of the book. “This intimate and uplifting look at grief and the very real process of grieving is encouraging and hope-giving. Offering many ideas and realities as unique as the widow facing them is especially important. The author does a fine job of lovingly and carefully sharing her insights and those of the many women she’s mentored in her widows group. Filled with powerful Scripture and amazing God-incidences, Good Grief is a memorable and inspiring book.”



“Good Grief: A True Story of Love, Loss and New Life”

By Sue Borrows LaRue

ISBN: 9780310107651 (hc)

ISBN: 9780310107644 (sc)

ISBN: 9780310107668 (e)

Available through Barnes & Noble and Amazon



About the author

Sue Borrows LaRue moved from Northern Ireland to America as a child, accepted Jesus at age 11, married a preacher’s son at age 18, and had two children and a loving marriage for 32 years. Nothing she experienced in life prepared her for the devastation she faced when her husband, Daryle, passed away in 2013. She depended completely on God for comfort and direction. This led her to begin a widows’ group, a Boston radio show, and her Widows Wednesday YouTube channel as support resources for others going through similar experiences of loss. Borrows LaRue currently resides in Westport, Mass., with her husband Bruce. To learn more, please visit www.sueborrows.com, subscribe to her channel on YouTube, or connect with her on Facebook.



