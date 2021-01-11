D. Lively Washington of The 3 C’s of the Trinity to be Featured on Close Up Radio

UPPER MARLBORO, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many of us enjoyed the warmth of our homes during the holiday season, outreach organizations across the country ensured those less fortunate were provided for.

Instead of dreaming about giving back, these organizations dedicate themselves to God’s work, assisting humanity in God’s purpose of prosperity to save one soul at a time.

One such organization is 3 C’s of the Trinity, a non-profit that provides mentoring services and outreach to the community.

“God’s promise is to provide conviction, comfort and correction,” says D. Lively Washington, CEO of The 3 C’s of the Trinity. “When you trust in God, He convicts us Spiritually, then He comforts us with His Love, and corrects our lives with the assurance of hope. There are a lot of people out there who just need a little bit of help, a little bit of God's conviction, correction and comfort. That's what I want to offer.”

The 3 C’s of the Trinity was established through Washington’s vision. Raised in the streets of DC and Prince George’s County, for many years in foster care, Washington understands firsthand the struggles associated with homelessness, drug abuse and domestic violence. Through community outreach and counseling, she has helped make a remarkable difference in the lives of people who need it most.

“We believe in things that we may not be able to see,” says Washington. “Faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen (Hebrews 11:1). We can't see God, but we believe in him. I allow God to convict me, to correct me and to comfort me. When things go wrong, we have to be able to look at ourselves first.”

One of Washington’s primary focuses has been women who are victims of domestic violence.

“I was a victim of domestic violence. When you’re in that situation, your self-esteem is so low that we don't really have the ability to talk to people and get the little bit of help that we need,” says Washington. “I like to help people getting from one step to another. I just offer people that help. I'm here. I want to talk to you. I believe that we're all stronger individually. We allow life adversity to really bring us down. You’re a rose, regardless of how many pedals are wilting, you're still a rose.”

