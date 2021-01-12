Launching Most Rewarding Perk Kids Can Earn 'Chocolate for Mom On Mother's Day'
Kids Work On The Sweetest Gig...Earn the Most Rewarding Perk Chocolate for Mom #thesweetestgig #kidsearnperks #chocolateformom #mothersday www.ChocolateforMom.com
The Sweetest Gig Preparing Kids for Life Sponsored By Recruiting for Good #thesweetestgig #kidslovework #kidsearnperks www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Gig. A weekend love work program for kids to earn sweet perk 'chocolate for mom delivered home on Mother's Day.'
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're creating a meaningful life experience for kids and moms thru The Sweetest Gig...Mother's Day Will Never Be The Same Again!"
Awesome kids work on 'The Sweetest Gig;' to taste The World's Best Chocolate and write creative reviews (that inform and inspire the community).
On the weekend love work program kids learn; use your talent for good to earn the sweetest perk (Chocolate for Mom).
Kids who successfully complete three weekend (writing) gigs between February and April; will earn the most rewarding perk ever 'The World's Finest Chocolate for Mom...Home Delivered on Mother's Day.'
Carlos Cymerman, adds "When we love life...and work...the party never ends. Inspire your kids to participate in The Sweetest Gig to Succeed and Earn Sweet Perks."
About
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years (for adults and kids). In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program.
The Sweetest Gig is a purposeful love work program for kids to use their talent for good, learn to earn sweet perks (like Chocolate for Mom), and succeed. The Sweetest Gig is perfect for Grateful Working Professional Parents that make a difference and love preparing kids for life to succeed. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, and write creative reviews (do a great job, and get hired again...just like in the real world). The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good.
Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club whose purpose is to help fund 'The Sweetest Gig' so more kids can learn to love work and prepare for life. Participate in our meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, or Celebrate Your Mom for Good). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
