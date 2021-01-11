Global E-Paper Display Market Share Will Reach USD 11,400 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [220+ Pages] research report; the global E-Paper Display Market in 2019 was approximately USD 2,000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28% and is anticipated to reach around USD 11,400 Million by 2026. Top market manufacturers are Samsung, LG Electronics, Mpicosys, Plastic Logic, Pervasive Displays, Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd, and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “E-Paper Display Market by Product (Auxiliary Displays, Electronic Shelf Labels, E-Readers, and Others), and By End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Retail, Institutional, Media and Entertainment, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

According to the research study, the global E-Paper Display Market was estimated at USD 2,000 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11,400 Million by 2026. The global E-Paper Display Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% from 2019 to 2026.

EPD is a special showcase type that doesn't expect power to help the projected image. Like genuine paper, electronic paper isn't reliant on backdrop illumination and the anticipated picture is indistinguishable from ink on paper. Energy utilization for E-Paper shows is less than other presentation modules since the picture possibly requires reviving when a substance changes. E-Paper show is utilized for electronic valuing marks in retail shops, advanced shows, transport or cable car stops, adaptable showcase cards, and so on. E-Paper display is made of electronic ink. Electronic ink is a material that is changed into a film for electronic presentation integration. Electronic ink is comprised of an enormous number of microcapsules. Each microcapsule comprises decidedly and adversely charged particles, these particles are suspended in a reasonable liquid. At the point when a negative field is applied an emphatically charged white particles move to the top causing the spot to seem white. Simultaneously, when a positive field is applied contrarily charged dark particles move to the top and that spot seems dark. This example of pixels can be constrained by utilizing a showcase driver. Electronic ink makes it simpler to show most surfaces to carry data into our general surroundings from conventional gadgets.

In recent years developing countries have adopted the new technologies significantly. The essential factor for driving market development is the ascent in the number of electronic readers and the improvement of display gadgets in electronics. An extra advantage of low power utilization of e-paper display is a key factor in impelling the development of the e-paper display industry. In recent years, the utilization of progressing data devices has expanded significantly. In addition, developing the retail area is making open doors for e-paper display in applications, for example, customer gadgets cost marking, electronic announcements, advanced mobile phones, and so forth. The utilization of e-paper displays to offer paper-like visuals has been a significant factor in driving the development of the market.

The high assembling cost of e-paper display has been a growth hampering element of the e-paper display industry. Also, the e-paper displays must be coordinated with different frameworks this builds the general expense of the e-paper display framework. In addition, the absence of a range of color pallets alongside restricted video output is probably going to obstruct market development. Expanding interests in innovations by breaking down patterns in electronics to grow newly adaptable, and large format displays. In addition, developing ecological mindfulness has affected the purchaser to take activities to lessen paper utilization. This thusly is foreseen to put e-paper display as a substitute for paper. Low power utilization is seen in e-paper display which is foreseen to make open doors for solar oriented controlled e-paper display lessening light contamination and empower green versatility.

Top Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the e-paper display are Samsung, LG Electronics, Mpicosys, Plastic Logic, Pervasive Displays, Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd, E ink Holdings, Inkcase, Epson Electronics America, Inc, and Clearink Display.

E-paper display is bifurcated on the basis of product and end-user. Based on the product, the market is segmented into electronic shelf labels, e-readers, auxiliary displays, and others. The e-readers type is accounted for the market share of 40% in 2019. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into automotive & transportation, institutional, media and entertainment, consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, retail, and others. The institutional application has dominated the market share with around 35% in 2019.

High adoption of e-display devices in developed countries and also the expansion in versatile e-paper display is the essential factor that is driving the development of the market. Technological innovation is additionally one of the central points in driving the development of the market. Increasing investment in economically emerging countries and exploring the potential of an untapped market can be an open door for the e-display market worldwide. The high cost involved in the production of e-display devices is one of the factors which is hampering the growth of the market.

Browse the full “E-Paper Display Market By Product (Auxiliary Displays, Electronic Shelf Labels, E-Readers, and Others), and By End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Retail, Institutional, Media and Entertainment, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-e-paper-display-market-by-product-auxiliary

E-Paper Display Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically market is categorized as Europe, North America, Latin America, APAC, and the MEA regions. In terms of revenue, North America is projected to rule the world market with around 40% market share. The adoption rate of advanced technology in North America is very high hence, North America has a major market share for the e-paper display market.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global e-paper display market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 25%.

It was established through primary research that the global e-paper display market was valued at around USD 2000 Million in 2019.

The “e-readers” category, on the basis of product segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category accounting for around 40% share, in 2019.

On the basis of end user segmentation, the “institutional application” category was the leading revenue-generating category accounting for around 35% share, in 2019.

Based on the region, North America is expected to account for the revenue share of around 37%, in 2019 in the target market.

Key Recommendations from Analysts

As per our analysis, the global e-paper display market is growing at a high CAGR and various end-use industries are aware of this potential market and applications of the e-paper display.

Growing at a CAGR of around 28%, the global e-paper display market provides numerous opportunities for all of the involved stakeholders across the entire value chain.

Our analysts have identified-readers and institutional application segments will be dominating for global e-paper display market in terms of product and end user segmentation respectively.

As per our analysts, global e-paper display North America is expected to account for the revenue share of around 40%, in the target market.

This report segments the e-paper display market as follows:

Global E-Paper Display Market: Product Segment Analysis

Auxiliary Displays

Electronic Shelf Labels

E-Readers

Others

Global E-Paper Display Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Retail

Institutional

Media and Entertainment

Others

