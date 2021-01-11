Altair International Corp. Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to Provide Investor Relations Services

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (“Altair” or the “Company”) (OTC: ATAO) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline”) to handle its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community.



Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline provides strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by assisting them to effectively communicate their corporate message and competitive advantages.

"Our recent operating activities, growth objectives, and evaluation of new business opportunities prompted Altair to select Skyline as our investor relations representative. We believe their strong reputation, communications strategies, methodologies, and standards are an excellent pairing for Altair as we enter into a growth phase for the Company, and want to have a skilled partner when communicating our message to the investing public," stated Leonard Lovallo, President and CEO of Altair.

Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Altair International Corp. to our compelling and growing base of diverse clients. Altair is entering an exciting expansion phase, and we are delighted to provide assistance in effectively and strategically communicating this message to its existing and prospective shareholder base.”

About Altair International Corp.

Altair International Corp. is an American-owned holding company engaged in identifying and assessing new business opportunities. Our primary focus, lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced exploration of mineral resource opportunities, have led our team to the great state of Nevada. The initial lithium property, Stonewall, is located in Lida Valley, Nevada. Additionally, our anchor gold project, Walker Ridge, is located just 60 miles north of Elko. The property has 40 claim stakes and with the recent additions of 187 additional claims, the company controls over 4,540 acres of highly prospective property near McAfee Peak in the Independence Range, NV.

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC provides strategic investor relations and corporate communications advisory services to public and late stage private companies globally. Our team has worked with more than 100 U.S. listed public companies from around the globe across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications, and also work with late stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

