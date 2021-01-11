Zara Tours Awarded in International Tourism Conference

Zara Tours was recognized for its excellence at the 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance and won the Best Mountain Tourism Hiking for their Mt. Kilimanjaro Marangu trek in Tanzania, Africa.

/EIN News/ -- Moshi, Tanzania, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zara Tours was founded in 1986 and currently operates in Tanzania. They offer safari, cultural tours, and treks for thousands of tourists annually. For years Zara has been recognized for its excellence in tourism in a variety of areas. Their most recent accomplishment was in Guiyang, China, where they were presented with the Best Mountain Tourism Award for their treks of the Kilimanjaro Marangu Hiking Route. The Tanzania Embassy in China received it during the 2020 annual conference of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance.



This award adds to a list of over a dozen Zara Tours has won in as many years from several organizations. These awards include:



Best Mountain Hiking Route



Best Tour Operator in Tanzania



Best Mountain Climbing Tour Operator



Best Seasonal Camp in Serengeti



Sustainable Business Award



Outstanding Contribution to Promoting Travel to Africa



Business Entrepreneur of the Year



Sustainable Tourism Award



Top Porters/Guides

Zara Tours has not only been recognized for their properties, staff, and operations, but their CEO, Zainab Ansell, and charity, Zara Charity, have also been recognized for their contributions to the community.



Built with sustainability in mind, Zara is honored to be awarded time and again for providing excellent experiences for guests. Their passion offers tourists with an adventure of a lifetime when they visit Tanzania. In fact, it’s the reason they are nominated for and win awards.

Mrs. Ansell cares deeply for her community and knows tourism creates opportunities for jobs, education, and a better life for those in and around Moshi. Keeping tourism alive, desired, and sustainable for years to come is the key to a healthy local economy.



About ZARA TOURS

With over 30 years of experience, award-winning Zara Tours offers the best in trained climbing guides, accommodations, and safari operators to give a once-in-a-lifetime experience you will want to relive time and again. Our local company owns and operates local hotels, lodges, and wild camps to create a truly amazing adventure while giving proceeds right back into the community. Find us online at https://zaratours.com.



