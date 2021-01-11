Ambiq Wins "IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year" Award in 2021 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Honors Outstanding IoT Technologies, Products and Companies

The IoT Breakthrough Awards has announced the winners of the organization's 5 th annual awards program, which showcases the companies and technologies driving innovation in IoT technology solutions worldwide.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq, a technology leader recognized in ultra-low power microcontrollers (MCU), System-on-Chips (SoC), and Real-time Clocks (RTC), has been selected as the winner of the "IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year" by the IoT Breakthrough Awards. The awards program is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.

Ambiq believes that innovation is essential to the advancement of human society. New and innovative products are proven to continuously increase the standard of living and provide people with opportunities to improve their everyday lives. Its mission is to put intelligence everywhere, both figuratively and literally, so citizens can further leverage intelligence to enhance the quality of life on this planet. Ambiq is recognized as the world's leading innovator of ultra-low power MCU and SoC for battery-powered endpoint devices.

In 2020, Ambiq reached two significant milestones. The 100 million chips sold have gone into most of the wearables by the top ten consumer manufacturers. The Apollo4 SoC family's introduction is set to redefine "ultra-low power" in battery-powered, intelligent endpoint IoT devices with always-on voice processing capability.

"Ambiq was founded with the mission to put intelligence everywhere while fostering a cleaner, greener, and safer environment where mobile and portable devices could either reduce or eliminate their total power consumption from batteries," said Fumihide Esaka, Chairman and CEO at Ambiq. "We are honored to be recognized for this work by receiving the title of IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year by the IoT Breakthrough Awards."

The IoT Breakthrough Awards is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization. They have been around for six years and provide market intelligence and recognition programs in today's most competitive categories of technology—specifically Artificial Intelligence, Digital Health, CyberSecurity, FinTech, and IoT.

"Our goal is to deliver the most comprehensive analysis of the IoT industry each year, and with over 3,850 nominations coming in from all over the world, the industry evaluation was broad and extremely competitive for the 2021 program," said James Johnson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. "We're happy to name Ambiq among this year's winners."

For more company information, please visit www.ambiq.com

About Ambiq

Ambiq was founded in 2010 with the mission to foster a cleaner, greener, and safer environment, where mobile and portable devices could either reduce or eliminate their total power consumption from the batteries. For the last ten years, we laser-focused on nothing but inventing and delivering the most revolutionary RTC and MCU solutions for the market. Through the advanced Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform, Ambiq has helped many leading manufacturers around the world create products that can operate for days, months, and sometimes years with a single charge. In 2020, we achieved our most significant milestone—over 75 million devices are embedded with an Ambiq chip. On the heels of this success, and the experience and know-how we've accumulated, we set out for another ambitious goal in the next decade. We aim to bring intelligence to all battery-powered endpoint devices and enable them to stay connected intuitively and unobtrusively, to create a real IoT era. We hope to partner with you on our next journey.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information, visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

