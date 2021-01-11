Parexel Completes Separation of Parexel Informatics and Medical Imaging Business

/EIN News/ -- Strategic move enhances value and growth for both companies

Parexel Informatics to relaunch as Calyx

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative therapies to improve world health, from clinical through commercialization, today announced it has completed the separation of its Parexel Informatics and Medical Imaging business. The strategic move is designed to simplify and streamline Parexel’s business strategy and customer relationships while best positioning both organizations for continued, long-term growth and success. As part of the separation, Parexel Informatics will become Calyx.

Parexel will continue to leverage Calyx’s Medical Imaging, Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Interactive Response Technology (IRT) and Regulatory Information Management (RIM) solutions moving forward as part of the company’s clinical development offerings. Calyx will be privately held by the same ownership group that has owned Parexel since 2017.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone as we further position Parexel to expect accelerated growth and performance as a top-tier CRO," said Jamie Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Parexel. "We believe the separation will provide Calyx the opportunity to prioritize investments in technology development, customer delivery and customer relationships while enabling the Parexel corporate business to strengthen its focus on the delivery of innovative clinical development solutions that reinforce our patients-first focus and advance world health.”

Calyx will be led by Chief Executive Officer Gavin Nichols and the company will be headquartered in Nottingham, United Kingdom, and Durham, North Carolina. The new organization will employ approximately 2,300 employees.

