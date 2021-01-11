Development of Low-Cost Portable Devices to Augment the Growth of the Global Black Carbon Sensor Device Market

Black Carbon Sensor Device Market

The Global Black Carbon Sensor Device Market is projected to reach USD 819.22 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.15% over the forecast period (2020 to 2027)

Lightweight and low-cost sensor for use on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and similar platforms are the future trends offering lucrative opportunity in the Global Black Carbon Sensor Device Market” — Quantalign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing level of air pollutants, growing awareness about the climate change, and negative implications of these pollutants on human health are the major factors that are positively impacting the growth of the market. The Global Black Carbon Sensor Device Market was valued at USD 555.12 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 819.22 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.15% over the forecast period (2020 to 2027) according to QuantAlign Research.

Black carbon, a component of particulate matter is one of the leading causes of global warming. Reduction of black carbon helps in addressing key issue of greenhouse gases. Measuring and monitoring of black carbon remains costly affair due to high cost of sensors for commercial instruments. Companies across the globe tend to develop low-cost sensors, and expanding their product portfolio to various regions across the globe. Lightweight and low-cost sensor for use on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and similar platforms are the future trends offering lucrative opportunity in the Global Black Carbon Sensor Device Market. While, developed economies such as U.S. and Germany are at the forefront and are the key markets, developing nations on account of growing industrialization along with establishing and implementing new environmental policies offer wide array of opportunities in the Black Carbon Sensor Device Market

Browse complete report with TOC: “www.quantalignresearch.com/global-black-carbon-sensor-market-report/”

Key Insight

 By Type, handheld or portable segment accounted for the largest share of the black carbon sensor device market in 2019. The unmanned segment of the market is projected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2027).

 By Instrument, the black carbon aethalometer was most widely used instrument for black carbon measurement, and held largest share of the Black Carbon Sensor Device market in 2019

 By Application, environmental monitoring has emerged as the largest segment of the Global Black Carbon Sensor Device market in 2019, and is projected to expand at highest CAGR between 2020 and 2027

 Regionally, North America has the largest market share of the Global Black Carbon Sensor Device Market. Asia- Pacific region’s market share is projected to increase at highest rate over the forecast period.

Request sample report: www.quantalignresearch.com/global-black-carbon-sensor-market-report/#1585389795871-574a74b9-bc27



Segment Overview

On the basis of type, the Black Carbon Sensor Device Market is segmented into handheld or portable, Unmanned and desktop. “Handheld or portable” segment garnered the largest market share in 2019, primarily due to the innovation in technologies enabling development of low-cost portable devices to provide a direct, real-time measurement of black carbon. Furthermore, development of these handheld portable sensor devices, and increasing prominence of Intelligent devices creates opportunities in unmet markets where there is need for the development of a black carbon emissions measurement system.

On the basis of Application, the Black Carbon Sensor Device Market is segmented into Air Quality Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Center & Meteorological Bureau, Epidemiological studies, Institute/University, Ambient Measurements and Others. “Air Quality Monitoring” segment is expected to increase at healthy rate over the forecast period. The legislation and policies across the globe to reduce particulate emissions have led to growing focus on measurement and monitoring of black carbon.

On the basis of region, the Black Carbon Sensor Device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Central & South America. “North America” represented the largest region for Black Carbon Sensor Device Market in 2019, owing to well-established air regulation policies and regulations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Canada’s Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA). Government support for advance air measurement technologies and capabilities to assist states, communities with air quality monitoring aids to Black Carbon Sensor Device market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific as an industrializing economy is putting strict emissions regulations in place for particle and black carbon measurement systems making it a lucrative market for black carbon sensor devices market players operating in the region.

Key players operating in the market include- AethLabs, KANOMAX, Magee Scientific, Met One Instruments Inc., Teledyne API, Artium, Berkeley Lab, Thermo-Scientific, Droplet Measurement Technologies are among others.

For enquires related to the market research report, Contact:

QuantAlign Research

Email: info@quantalignresearch.com

US: +1-716-218-9921 / UK: +44-20-3239-1434

WEB: www.quantalignresearch.com



The Black Carbon Sensor Device market is segmented into Type, Instrument, Application, and End-use.

Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Type

1) Handheld or portable

2) Unmanned

3) Desktop

By Instrument

1) Multi angle- spectrum Monitor

2) Aerosol Mass Spectrometer

3) Multi-Angle Absorption Photometer

4) Black Carbon Aethalometer

5) Photoacoustic spectrometer

6) Others (Carbon Analyzer, Single Particle Soot Photometer)

By Application

1) Air Quality Monitoring

2) Environmental Monitoring

3) Center & Meteorological Bureau

4) Epidemiological studies

5) Institute/University

6) Ambient Measurements

7) Others (Workplace Monitoring)

By End-use

1) Industrial

2) Residential

3) Ports

4) Highway

5) Others (Truck Route, Upwind)

By Region

1) North America

2) Asia-Pacific

3) Europe

4) Central and South America (CSA)

5) Middle East and Africa (MEA)