Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Exhibit 5.1% CAGR and Hit USD 3.93 Billion by 2027 Owing to Growing Adoption of Synthetic Substitutes, reports Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone graft substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 3.93 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing R&D initiatives and the growing adoption of synthetic bone graft substitutes globally. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report. Observes that the market stood at USD 3.18 billion in 2019.

Bone grafting is a type of surgical procedure that aids in restoring a displaced bone with bone grafts or substitutes. It helps to efficiently fix bone fractures that may pose a significant health risk to the patient.

Increasing R&D Initiatives to Feed Market Growth

In July 2020, Baxter received the FDA clearance for its Altapore Shape bioactive bone graft specially designed to enhance bone growth. Several companies are focusing on R&D initiatives to develop advanced bone graft substitutes. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of synthetic graft substitutes due to their beneficial properties such as high sterility, lower risk of morbidity, and abundant availability of raw materials is expected to contribute to the global bone graft substitutes market growth during the forecast period.





Synthetic Segment Held 29.3% Market Share in 2019

Based on type, the synthetic segment held a market share of about 29.3% in 2019 and is expected to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing adoption of synthetic procedures due to their lowered risk of infection.

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Experience -12.6% Decline in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the healthcare institutions focusing on treating people suffering from the disease. In contrast, several elective medical procedures and orthopedic surgeries have either been canceled or postponed. Based on our analysis, the market will exhibit a huge decline of -12.6% in 2020 due to the aforementioned reasons. However, the market will return to normalcy once the pandemic is over.





North America to Remain at Forefront; Presence of Prominent Players to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global bone graft substitutes market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of established players that are developing advanced bone graft substitutes in the region between 2020 and 2027. North America stood at USD 1.27 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market backed by the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries in the region.

Merger and Acquisition by Major Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global market comprises small, medium, and large companies focusing on maintaining their presence. The large companies are focusing on acquiring other small companies to expand their bone graft substitutes portfolio and further strengthen their market positions. Moreover, the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies by other key players is expected to bode well for market growth in the forthcoming years.





Industry Development:

November 2020 – Stryker announced the acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company focused on extremities and biologics. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Stryker’s bone graft substitutes portfolio aid in maintaining its dominance.





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





