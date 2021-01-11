Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 10 January 2021, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,024,819) deaths (72,148), and recoveries (2,451,116) by region:
CentraI (77,914 cases; 1,508 deaths; 68,729 recoveries): Bururdi (885; 2; 773), Cameroon (26,848; 448; 24,892), CAR (4,969; 63; 4,873), Chad (2,510; 107; 1,962), Congo (7,217; 108; 5,846), DRC (19,436; 611; 14,743), Equatorial Guinea (5,289; 86; 5,154), Gabon (9,694; 66; 9,498), Sao Tome & Principe (1,066; 17; 988)
Eastern (332,605; 6,148; 259,748): Comoros (1150; 18; 860), Djibouti (5,871; 61; 5,780), Eritrea (1,556; 6; 803), Ethiopia (127,792; 1,985; 113,295), Kenya (98,184; 1,704; 80,808), Madagascar (17,767; 262; 17,228), Mauritius (539; 10; 514), Rwanda (9,461; 118; 6,956), Seychelles (531; 1; 278), Somalia (4,726; 130; 3,639), South Sudan (3,589; 63; 3,165), Sudan (23,316; 1,468; 13,524), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (37,554; 301; 12,720)
Northern (980,071; 25,775; 820,998): Algeria (101,913; 2,803; 69,011), Egypt (148,799; 8,142; 118,294), Libya (104,745; 1,581; 80,292), Mauritania (15,429; 383; 13,306), Morocco (451,637; 7,709; 423,541), Tunisia (157,514; 5,153; 116,526), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 4; 28)
Southern (1,370,918; 35,276; 1,072,667): Angola (18,156; 416; 13,205), Botswana (16,050; 48; 12,927), Eswatini (11,180; 291; 7,592), Lesotho (5,203; 84; 1,572), Malawi (8,306; 220; 5,809), Mozambique (21,361; 187; 17,521), Namibia (28,259; 254; 24,292), South Africa (1,214,176; 32,824; 956,712), Zambia (27,728; 469; 20,598), Zimbabwe (20,499; 483; 12,439)
Western (263,311; 3,441; 228,974): Benin (3,304; 44; 3,185), Burkina Faso (7,957; 89; 5,790), Cape Verde (12,331; 114; 11,731), Cote d'Ivoire (23,482; 139; 22,411), Gambia (3,841; 125; 3,677), Ghana (55,772; 336; 54,348), Guinea (13,942; 81; 13,223), Guinea-Bissau (2,455; 45; 2,398), Liberia (1,800; 83; 1,406), Mali (7,565; 295; 5,266), Niger (3,819; 126; 2,323), Nigeria (99,063; 1,350; 79,417), Senegal (21,245; 465; 18,218), Sierra Leone (2,803; 77; 1,979), Togo (3,932; 72; 3,602)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).