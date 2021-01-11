Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market to Exhibit 13.1% CAGR and Reach USD 55.27 Billion till 2027; Increasing Patient Population to Aid Growth in Latin America: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Research Report Are Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Eisai Co. Ltd., Kyowa Kirin, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast cancer therapeutics market is set to gain impetus from the ongoing research and developments to come up with state-of-the-art drugs. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study. The study further mentions that the market size was USD 21.58 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 55.27 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Increasing Development of State-of-the-art Products to Favor Growth

Nowadays, several renowned companies are constantly launching new breast cancer therapeutics worldwide. Most of these drugs are meant for the treatment of those types of breast cancers that were previously untreatable or the available drugs were not successful for providing positive outcomes. These factors are expected to accelerate the breast cancer therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years.

However, certain severe reactions can come up while undergoing this type of cancer therapeutics, such as targeted therapies. Patients can suffer from nausea, fatigues, rashes, gastrointestinal problems, or high blood pressure. These may hinder growth.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





Hormonal Therapy Segment to Register Lower Growth in Forthcoming Years

Based on therapy, the hormonal therapy segment generated 8.3% in terms of the breast cancer therapeutics market share in 2019. It is likely to exhibit lower growth in the coming years on account of the rising availability of their generic equivalents.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Growth Moderately as Cancer Requires Immediate Attention

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately affected the growth of the breast cancer therapeutics industry worldwide as cancer is considered to be an essential condition that requires immediate medical attention. But, in some regions, there were a few postponements or cancellations of these procedures to prevent physical contact.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





North America to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Rising Awareness Programs

Regionally, North America procured USD 10.34 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. The rising prevalence of breast cancer, presence of numerous providers of breast cancer therapeutics, and the surging awareness of this condition are expected to augment growth in this region. The American Cancer Society, for instance, declared that the U.S. is set to experience around 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer in 2020.

Europe, on the other hand, is likely to retain its second position fueled by the high demand for advanced and sophisticated breast cancer therapeutics. In Asia Pacific, the market would grow rapidly because of the increasing healthcare expenditure. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to show robust growth on account of the rising patient population in both regions.





Quick Buy - Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100163





Key Players Aim to Gain Fast Track Approvals to Compete with Their Rivals

This global market houses a large number of companies that are nowadays striving to gain fast track approvals from government healthcare agencies to distribute and market their products. Some of the others are focusing on developing unique breast cancer therapeutics to cater to the unmet demand. Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020 : Lupin introduced Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, after its partner Natco Pharma received approval from the USFDA. These will be used to treat patients suffering from metastatic or advanced breast cancer.

: Lupin introduced Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, after its partner Natco Pharma received approval from the USFDA. These will be used to treat patients suffering from metastatic or advanced breast cancer. November 2019: Daiichi Sankyo Company and AstraZeneca declared that their HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate named Enhertu was approved by the USFDA. It is meant for the treatment of adult patients living with metastatic or unresectable HER2-positive breast cancer.





A list of all the renowned therapeutics providers present in this global market:

Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) (South San Francisco, U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indianapolis, U.S.)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York City, U.S.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Eisai Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Kyowa Kirin (Tokyo, Japan)

Bristol Myers Squibb (Celgene Corporation) (New York City, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, U.S.)

Other Players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Breast Cancer, By Key Countries/Regions, 2019 Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions Overview of Current Advances in R&D for Breast Cancer Therapeutics Key Industry Developments New Product Launches

Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Targeted Therapy Abemaciclib Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine Everolimus Trastuzumab Ribociclib Palbociclib Pertuzumab Olaparib Others Hormonal Therapy Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) Aromatase Inhibitors Estrogen Receptor Downregulators (ERDs) Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type Hormone Receptor HER+ Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Ultrasound Equipment Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Cart-based, Compact / Point-of-Care, Hand-held), By Application(Radiology, Cardiology, Gynecology), By End User(Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Share and Global Trend by Product (Blood Glucose Meters, Test Strips, Lancets), Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Pulse Oximeters Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type(Fingertip Oximeters, Handheld Oximeters, Tabletop Oximeters) By End User (Hospitals, ASC’s and Clinics, Home Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Diabetes Drugs Market Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Insulin, DPP-4 Inhibitors, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT2 Inhibitors), Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Intravenous), Distribution Channel (Online pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Immunoglobulin Market Share and Global Trend By By Route of Administration (Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous (SC)), By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), By Form(Liqui, Lyophilized), By End User(Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) and Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



