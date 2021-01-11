Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,106 in the last 365 days.

Before the Next Teardrop Falls released by Latin Country Artist Dianña

Latin Country Artist Dianña in flowing dress on dirt desert road

Before The Next Teardrop Falls by Dianña

She sings the Freddie Fender 70’s Classic in her Latin Country style

Before the Next Teardrop Falls was the first song I ever heard that included both English and Spanish lyrics, and was an inspiration for me in creating my Latin Country style.”
— Dianña
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dianña’s cover of Before the Next Teardrop Falls was a natural fit as most of her original Latin Country songs combine both English and Spanish. It was released today on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms.

For those familiar with the Freddie Fender version, she brings a gender twist to the song with her vocals that at times bear an uncanny similarity to Linda Ronstadt. Dianña has recently released covers of Linda Ronstadt’s versions of Blue Bayou and Desperado.

Dianña’s first original Latin Country release, Andale Yeehaw, can be seen on Youtube along with her latest original release, Rubberneck Cumbia.

Connect with Dianña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dianna_latin_country/
Connect with Dianña on other social media: https://linktr.ee/dianna_latin_country

Sam Kaiser
MVP Entertainment
+18184689208 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Andale Yeehaw official music video by Dianña

You just read:

Before the Next Teardrop Falls released by Latin Country Artist Dianña

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.