Before the Last Teardrop Falls released by Latin Country Artist Dianña
She sings the Freddie Fender 70’s Classic in her Latin Country style
Before the Next Teardrop Falls was the first song I ever heard that included both English and Spanish lyrics, and was an inspiration for me in creating my Latin Country style.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dianña’s cover of Before the Last Teardrop Falls was a natural fit as most of her original Latin Country songs combine both English and Spanish. It was released today on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms.
— Dianña
For those familiar with the Freddie Fender version, she brings a gender twist to the song with her vocals that at times bear an uncanny similarity to Linda Ronstadt. Dianña has recently released covers of Linda Ronstadt’s versions of Blue Bayou and Desperado.
Dianña’s first original Latin Country release, Andale Yeehaw, can be seen on Youtube along with her latest original release, Rubberneck Cumbia.
Connect with Dianña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dianna_latin_country/
Connect with Dianña on other social media: https://linktr.ee/dianna_latin_country
Sam Kaiser
MVP Entertainment
+18184689208 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Andale Yeehaw official music video by Dianña