Technological Innovations Like 3D Concrete Printing Advance The Residential Land Planning And Development Market

Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2031

The Business Research Company’s Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Technological development was a key driver of the residential land planning and development market during the historic period. Markets such as construction, which involve technology, benefited from this trend during the historic period. Areas of rapid technological change include smart highways, 3D concrete printing, drone surveying, kinetic roads, 'tiny houses' and solar roads. Due to the advancement in technology, the demand for better infrastructure increases and positively impacts the demand in residential land planning and development industry.

The global residential land planning and development market is expected to grow from $84.58 billion in 2020 to $90.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $135.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The regions covered in the global residential land planning and development market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global residential land planning and development market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the residential land development market.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Construction Market - By Type (Building Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, And Land Planning And Development), By End-User Sector (Public, Private), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-market

Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multifamily-modular-and-prefabricated-housing-construction-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Global Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth and Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-family-modular-and-prefabricated-housing-construction-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Industrial Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2020

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-land-planning-and-development-global-market-report

Real Estate Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2031

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Smart Apartments Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-apartments-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.