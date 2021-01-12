Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,076 in the last 365 days.

Technological Innovations Like 3D Concrete Printing Advance The Residential Land Planning And Development Market

Residential Land Planning And Development Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2031

Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2031

The Business Research Company’s Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Technological development was a key driver of the residential land planning and development market during the historic period. Markets such as construction, which involve technology, benefited from this trend during the historic period. Areas of rapid technological change include smart highways, 3D concrete printing, drone surveying, kinetic roads, 'tiny houses' and solar roads. Due to the advancement in technology, the demand for better infrastructure increases and positively impacts the demand in residential land planning and development industry.

The global residential land planning and development market is expected to grow from $84.58 billion in 2020 to $90.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $135.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The regions covered in the global residential land planning and development market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global residential land planning and development market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the residential land development market.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Construction Market - By Type (Building Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, And Land Planning And Development), By End-User Sector (Public, Private), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-market

Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multifamily-modular-and-prefabricated-housing-construction-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Global Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth and Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-family-modular-and-prefabricated-housing-construction-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Industrial Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2020
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-land-planning-and-development-global-market-report

Real Estate Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2031
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Smart Apartments Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-apartments-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Technological Innovations Like 3D Concrete Printing Advance The Residential Land Planning And Development Market

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.