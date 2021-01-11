The Rise of The Digital Workplace - From The Fringes To The Frontlines in 2021

With permanent changes in how and where we work, digital workplace platforms also need to transform post-COVID to align with the growing remote workforce.

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pandemic has changed the world drastically and that includes digital workplaces. Before 2020, digital workplaces mainly included tools that could help employees track their work, raise work requests, and communicate when they needed to. Pre-COVID, digital workplaces in most organizations weren’t built to support a remote workforce. They were majorly meant to support employees working from the office to manage their work in a more efficient and transparent manner, and sometimes help them work from home.But a hybrid work model is the new normal in the post-COVID world. With permanent changes in how and where we work, digital workplace platforms also need to transform post-COVID to align with the growing remote workforce.1. Embrace long-term remote workAccording to Neil Miller, Director, The Digital Workplace, “The big opportunities for companies in 2021 will depend on how they decide to navigate through their digital workplace journey. If you are sitting around and hoping for things to go back to normal soon, you are losing time and ground. Leaders that experiment and commit to a digital way of working will be rewarded.”It is time for organizations to prepare for long-term remote work with a well-defined remote work strategy and a digital workplace that supports their remote workforce.Miller also states that “2021 will be the year where companies that went remote in 2020 really try to figure out how to make it work. Living in an ocean of Slack messages is not a great way to work. Organizations will need to get serious about setting up a workplace that serves humans best and puts emphasis on employee experience.”Just introducing a few remote communication tools as part of your digital workplace and hoping to sort out all of your communication issues isn’t going to work. You need processes and guidelines in place to nail remote communication and make it easier for employees to collaborate easily without feeling too overwhelmed with all the messages coming their way.The founder of Chanty, Dmytro Okunyev, says “2021 will be a year when many people learn that remote work is much more than sitting behind a laptop and clicking away. Most companies will need to establish some ground rules for when they work and when it’s okay to message someone with a work request.”2. The digital workplace should be a distraction-free spaceIntroducing a new tool every time you come across a new remote work challenge will only end up creating more problems and distractions for your employees. Employees need to go through a big learning curve for every new tool in order to use them to their full potential, and subscription costs for these tools can also end up becoming a big business expense.Instead, organizations should introduce an integrated digital workplace that has all the features your employees need to manage tasks, projects, and business data seamlessly. Okunyev says, “The digital workplace shouldn’t have too many distractions and it should allow people to finish much more work than they could in their office. This trend will also raise the standards for employees but it will be an inevitable process.”A distraction free digital workplace appears to be the priority of most companies ahead of the curve on the shifting global trends towards remote and digital work. Stefan Chekanov, CEO of Brosix, an instant messaging application for businesses says “In the next year, I expect all the work processes to speed up significantly. Instant messaging will become the main communication option and meetings will be held only when absolutely necessary. The digital workspace doesn’t have too many distractions and people can finish much more work than they could in the office.”The digital workplace is constantly evolvingThere is no denying that the digital workplace has changed drastically this year. But the truth is, the digital workplace has always been in a state of constant change. Moreover, what works for your organization this year might not work next year. That is why organizations have to be agile in identifying and implementing new changes to their digital workplace in order to always stay ahead of the curve while ensuring their employees have all the tools they need to work efficiently and productively.