/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Partners with ISMOsys to Broaden the Reach of Secure Semiconductors

The partnership enables ISMOsys to actively represent WISeKey’s secure semiconductors across Europe and other regions

Geneva, Switzerland / London, United Kingdom – January 11, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company and ISMOsys EU (“ISMOsys”) (Integrated Sales Marketing Operations Systems), the principal trading division of the Spectrum Electronics Group, today announced that they have joined forces to expand the reach of WISeKey’s secure semiconductors in several countries throughout Europe and other regions.

Effective immediately, ISMOsys will be actively representing WISeKey’s secure semiconductor products commercially across much of Europe including France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, UK, and Ireland, Nordics and Benelux regions, in addition to Turkey and India. ISMOsys represents major semiconductor and electronics component manufacturers in these areas and provides unparalleled support to design houses, designers and engineers.

WISeKey and ISMOsys see ignificant synergies that can be expected from this new partnership to drive improved delivery and expanded coverage. The extensive line of WISeKey’s secure products will be complementing ISMOsys current portfolio of products allowing them to deliver value and address almost any need in the market relative to security. ISMOsys on its side, will connect the WISeKey offer to the needs of its extensive base of customers and design partners through a local and efficient high touch model.

WISeKey’s Chief Revenue Officer, Ben Stump, commented, “We are excited to expand our relationship with ISMOsys to deliver the next-generation of secure semiconductor solutions to a broader array of customers. ISMOsys’ expertise and positive track record, as demonstrated by the initial success of this partnership in Turkey, should drive revenues for both companies.”

ISMOsys Group Managing Director, Nigel Watts added, “The WISeKey secure semiconductor product line is a perfect addition to our overall portfolio and we are delighted to be able to deliver these world-class products to our customers. The added value of and the demand for security in objects, connected devices and everything IoT related, is exponential in this day and age and we see WISeKey’s trusted and secured products as a perfect compliment to our existing offerings for our customers.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About ISMOsys:

Founded in 1994 as The Spectrum Electronics Group, Ismosys (Integrated Sales Marketing and Operations System) is the leading representative organization in Europe and India for semiconductor and other electronic component manufacturers. The Ismosys unique “4D Revenue Generation” (Discovery, Design Win, Demand Creation and Drive To Revenue) strategy provides our manufacturing partners with maximum access to desired customers and market sectors throughout the geographic regions under our jurisdiction.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.