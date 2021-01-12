FIMER Partners with Philippine GeoGreen, Inc. to Unlock Country's Abundant Solar Energy
Our collaboration marks a positive start to 2021 as FIMER is on the brink of launching our new PVS-10/33 three-phase series, which our Filipino customers will enjoy timely access to.”MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIMER, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of solar inverters, has announced a strategic partnership with Philippine Geogreen, Inc., a leading local distributor of sustainable and environmentally responsible products. The newly appointed channel partner will distribute FIMER’s residential and commercial solutions, including the highly anticipated and latest PVS-10/33 three-phase range.
Rich in sunlight, the Philippines is on track to meet its target of 1.5GW (gigawatt) in solar energy to power millions of local homes and businesses by 2030. By converting DC electricity harnessed from solar panels into functional AC power, solar inverters play a crucial role in reaching this goal.
Philippine Geogreen, Inc. will deliver FIMER’s solar inverter solutions to customers in the Philippines. Amongst these are FIMER’s MGS100 microgrid solution, single-phase and three-phase string inverters including the UNO-DM series, REACT 2, as well as the PVS-10/33 three phase range which launches in Q1, 2021.
The partnership combines Philippine Geogreen, Inc.’s established local footprint and FIMER’s extensive offering of high-performance solar inverters. This will allow both companies to collaboratively bring seamless clean energy transition solutions to market.
Liza Morales, CEO of Philippine Geogreen, Inc. said: “There is no better way to mark our first foray into solar than with FIMER, a leading global manufacturer of solar inverters. True to our commitment in offering only the highest quality sustainable products, we are proud to unveil FIMER’s European grade solutions as the latest addition to our portfolio. Together, we look forward to empowering customers in unlocking the solar energy present in the Philippines to power their homes and businesses sustainably.”
Divya Kumar, Product Marketing Director for FIMER in Southeast Asia said: “As FIMER continues to expand within the region, we are delighted to partner with Philippine Geogreen Inc. in equipping homeowners, developers and builders with our best-in-class solar inverter solutions. Philippine Geogreen Inc. is an award-winning provider of sustainable solutions with a strong local network. Our collaboration marks a positive start to 2021 as FIMER is on the brink of launching our new PVS-10/33 three-phase series, which our Filipino customers will enjoy timely access to.”
About FIMER
FIMER is the fourth largest solar inverter supplier in the world. Specializing in solar inverters and mobility systems, it has over 1100 employees worldwide and offers a comprehensive solar solutions portfolio across all applications. FIMER’s skills are further strengthened by its bold and agile approach that sees it consistently invest in R&D. With a presence in 26 countries together with local training centers and manufacturing hubs, FIMER remains close to its customers and the ever-evolving dynamics of the energy industry.
Following the acquisition and integration of ABB’s solar inverter business in the first quarter of 2020, and under the umbrella of the renewed FIMER brand the newly acquired solar inverter portfolio continues to carry the ABB brand under trademark licence agreement. www.fimer.com
About Philippine GeoGreen Inc.
Philippine GeoGreen, Inc. was established to meet the construction industry's demand for sustainable and environmentally responsible building products. We have sourced and researched for the best products from all over to ensure that the products sold are of the highest quality. Just like the products it represents, this company would not be contented sitting on their laurels and will keep on working to bring developers, builders and homeowners cutting edge technology from all over the world, And this is the only beginning, Philippine Geogreen, Inc. will continue to add the best green products to its line-up and make them locally available. www.philgeogreen.com
