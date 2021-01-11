Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor U.S. Capitol Police Officers

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across the country.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on January 13, 2021. The President’s proclamation can be found by clicking here.

