HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JAN. 9 – JAN. 15, 2021

Posted on Jan 8, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.  All projects are weather permitting.

 

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —  

1) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0 and 3, N High Street and Honoapiilani Highway, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning. The bike lane, shoulder, and sidewalk will also be closed at these times.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, through Thursday, Jan. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) LAHAINA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31.5 and 41.6, Honolua Place and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) 

1) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Kaahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 2.7, S Kane Street and Hana Highway, on Monday, Jan. 11, through Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 36) 

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0 and 0.9, E Kaahumanu Avenue and Dairy Road, on Thursday, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

