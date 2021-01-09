HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JAN. 9 – JAN. 15, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 8, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 40 and 43, on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 90 and 92.5, on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 14, on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 12 and 12.4, Pahoa Village Road and Kuuhome Road, on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of traffic sensors.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 6, on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance.