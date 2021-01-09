HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JAN. 9 – JAN. 15, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 8, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) WAIMEA

Right lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 20.5 and 21.9, on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 7.7 and 8.2, Kipuni Place and Ohia Street, on Sunday evening, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for utility maintenance work.

2) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

3) KAPAA (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions near mile marker 10, Kapaa Stream Bridge, between Mailihuna Road and Kealia Road, on Monday evening, Jan. 11, through Monday morning, Jan. 18, for bridge construction work. Each night Kuhio Highway will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. to set a girder, and then again from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. to set a second girder.

4) KILAUEA

Right lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.