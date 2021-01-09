HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JAN. 9 – JAN. 15, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 8, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) AIEA

Right lane closed on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Kaamilo overpass and the Kaimakani overpass on Monday, Jan. 11, through Thursday, Jan. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for guardrail repair.

2) AIEA TO HONOLULU

Roving single lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Stadium onramp and the Nimitz exit on Monday, Jan. 11, through Thursday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for sign replacement.

3) AIEA TO HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Halawa Interchange and the Keehi Interchange on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work. Ramps will remain open.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Pali offramp and the Kinau Street offramp (Exit 22) on Monday, Jan. 11, through Thursday, Jan. 14, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for construction work. This closure includes a single lane closure on the Kinau Street offramp; the ramp will remain open.

5) KAIMUKI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

6) KAIMUKI (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the three leftmost lanes of the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for pavement preservation treatment.

Westbound closure may include closures of the H-1 onramps from 5th Avenue and 11th Avenue.

7) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the westbound H-1 Freeway between the Kualakai Parkway underpass and the Wakea Street overpass on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for punchlist work and landscape maintenance.

8) WAIALAE

Intermittent traffic stoppages of no more than 5 minutes on the westbound H-1 Freeway at the Ainakoa Avenue intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of the mast arm of the traffic signal.

— H-1 FREEWAY (RAMPS) —

1) PEARL HARBOR (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway offramp to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (Exit 15) on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. forThe Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) AIRPORT AREA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

Weekend closure of the ramp runs from Friday, Jan. 8, through Saturday, Jan. 9.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two lane closure on the eastbound H-1 Freeway offramp to Waikiki/Nimitz Highway (Exit 18A) on Sunday night, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

The Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE Roving single lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Halawa Interchange on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal.

2) KANEOHE Closures of up to two right lanes on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Jan. 11, through Tuesday, Jan. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain maintenance.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTE 93) —

1) KAPOLEI

Alternating right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions in the vicinity of the Kapolei Interchange on Monday, Jan. 11, through Thursday, Jan. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

2) NANAKULI (NIGHT WORK)

Nightly closure of two lanes at a time on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Pohakunui Avenue and Laumania Avenue on Monday, Jan. 11, through Thursday, Jan. 14, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for installation of raised crosswalks. The closure beginning Thursday night will end Friday, Jan. 15 at 4 a.m. Traffic will be contraflowed to maintain travel in both directions. More information at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/two-raised-crosswalks-to-be-installed-on-farrington-highway-near-piliokahi-and-laumania/

3) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW) The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

On Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. demolition work will take place in the closed right lane.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the eastbound direction.

4) WAIANAE

Shoulder closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Kili Drive and Satellite Tracking Station Road on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of striping and rumble strips.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTE 930) —

1) MOKULEIA

Roving single lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal and maintenance of sand barrels.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 99/7101) —

1) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

2) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving single lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and litter removal.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 72) —

1) WAILUPE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the westbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Place on Sunday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for the Kalanianaole Highway Improvements at Waa Street.

2) NIU VALLEY Alternating single lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer repairs.

3) KAILUA Roving single lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Ulukahiki Street and the Makapuu Lighthouse on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) PUPUKEA

Roving single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Pohaku Loa Way and Pupukea Road on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) KAHUKU TO KAAAWA Roving single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Malaekahana Valley Road and Kahana State Park on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for clearing of utility lines.

3) LAIE Roving single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Wahinepee Street and Laie Beach Park on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for walkway repair.

4) HAUULA Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Ahinalu Place and Pipilani Place on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for utility work.

5) HAUULA Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Aakahi Gulch Road and Pokiwai Place on Thursday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

6) HAUULA TO WAIAHOLE Roving single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Imua Place and Waiahole Valley Road on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for installation of raised markings.

7) KUALOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) between Kualoa Ranch and Kualoa Regional Park on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

8) KAHALUU Roving single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kaalaea Road on Monday, Jan. 11, through Thursday, Jan. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

9) KANEOHE Roving single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kaneohe Bay Drive and the Pali Highway on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal, tree trimming, and swale cleaning.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 99) —

1) HALEIWA TO WAIPAHU Roving single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Weed Circle and the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

2) PEARL CITY

Lanes shifted on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for punch list work.

3) PEARL CITY

Right lane closed on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

4) PEARL CITY TO AIEA Lane closure possible on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Acacia Road and the Aiea Access Road for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) PEARL HARBOR

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and the Ford Island Bridge on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) PEARL HARBOR (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Center Drive and Valkenburgh Street on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) SALT LAKE TO HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Lane closures possible on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 7401) —

1) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE TO KALIHI

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between Kahekili Highway and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and litter removal.

2) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of the Wilson Tunnel on Friday night, Jan. 8, through Saturday, Jan. 9, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY/ ALA MOANA BOULEVARD (ROUTE 92) —

1) ALA MOANA (NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed at a time on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in both directions at Ala Moana Park Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for traffic signal work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Sumner Street and Halekauwila Street on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Richards Street and Awa Street on Monday night, Jan. 11, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Lagoon Drive on Sunday night, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Aolele Street on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Two lanes closed at a time on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) ramp from the Airport Viaduct in both directions on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for bridge deck repair.

7) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed at a time on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 3.5 and 3.7 (Keehi Lagoon area) on Monday, Jan. 11, through Thursday, Jan. 14, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for installation of traffic counting stations.

8) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Sunday night, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY/ KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY/ KAILUA ROAD (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU

Alternating lane closures on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Dowsett Avenue on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

2) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Auloa Road on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail and electrical work.

4) MAUNAWILI Roving single lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and the start of Kailua Road on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and litter removal.

5) KAILUA Roving single lane closure on Kailua Road (Route 61) in both directions between Kalanianaole Highway and Hamakua Drive on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

6) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Nanamoana Street and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closures possible on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 15, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Nimitz Highway on Sunday night, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday night, Jan. 11, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday night, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street on Sunday night, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Houghtailing Street on Saturday, Jan. 9, through Friday, Jan. 15, over a 24-hour period, for sewer work. Closure includes left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.