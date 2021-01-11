HP at CES 2021: The Future of PC Innovation is Now

/EIN News/ -- HP unleashes breakthrough PC experiences for creating, collaborating, and connecting wherever you are



Powerful AI advancements, selfie display lighting, and design innovations developed for today’s hybrid world

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PC has never been more essential, so this year at CES 2021, HP Inc. is launching computing innovations essential to how and where people experience work and life. HP today unveiled new devices and solutions designed to power hybrid work environments and growing personal creative studios.



With half of the global workforce still working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic,6 new use cases for the PC are emerging for both consumers and employees remaining at home. Since COVID, there has been a seven hour increase per week in time spent on personal PCs.7 In some cases, this has resulted in an increase in everyday creativity – with photography, writing stories or articles, and live streaming being the top three activities among consumers.8 But working and staying at home isn’t always simple, with only 30% of people having a space where they can shut the door.9 Yet 72% of knowledge workers want a hybrid remote-office model moving forward10 and 48% of Gen Z are considering an expansion of their freelance business in the future,11 requiring solutions with enhanced collaboration and micro-mobility features.

“While the PC is more essential than ever, what’s most important of all is people. Our innovation engine continues to be grounded in deep customer insights that help keep people connected, engaged, and contributing in this new world,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We are looking beyond the device people use to what will improve their experience – from software that provides lighting control for video calls, peripherals that enable a more customized experience, to how services can make it easier to monitor and manage devices for a multitude of devices.”

Collaboration Beyond Expectations

The way we work and where it happens has elevated the need for technology that keeps us productive and collaborative. The ability to work together despite being apart has never been more important. HP meets this need with the new HP Dragonfly G2 and HP Dragonfly Max with next-level collaboration.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 gives people the freedom to move around the house or the office as the world’s lightest compact business convertible12 with a starting weight at less than 1 kg.13 It is also part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio14 with striking finishes and accents that incorporate recycled materials, including ocean-bound plastics.15 The device offers incredible power through 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors16 and new Intel® integrated graphics and allows users to stay connected through impressively fast 5G17 or gigabit-class 4G LTE connectivity,18 with Tile™ now built in.19 The striking Dragonfly Blue chassis is a convertible 2-in-1 with an easy-to-clean design. New and improved features include crystal clear sound with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, now AI-enabled to maximize the audio experience for speech, music, and movies. HP’s new intrusion detection technology, HP Tamper Lock, locks the PC if it has been physically opened or compromised and notifies the user.20

The HP Elite Dragonfly Max takes the Elite Dragonfly G2 beyond expectations to deliver the world’s most advanced collaboration in a business convertible.21 Available in Sparkling Black or Dragonfly Blue, the Elite Dragonfly Max provides a clear, crisp, and comfortable collaboration experience with enhanced features including: four wide-range microphones with AI-driven audio optimization, a 5 MP + IR camera for high quality video chatting, and an HP Eye Ease display with blue light technology with Eyesafe® certification, to work, surf, or chat without burdening eyes.

The HP Elite Wireless Earbuds are the world’s most advanced earbuds for collaboration,23 with personalized audio tuning, adjustable noise cancellation, and sound situation presets. Flow through the day with earbuds that seamlessly switch from a conference call on a PC to listening to music on a phone via the simple Windows® 10, iOS, or Android app. The Elite Wireless Earbuds will be offered as a bundle option with the Elite Dragonfly Max or available separately for purchase.

Ultimate Fluidity for Limitless Mobility and Productivity

The HP Elite Folio amps up productivity without limits with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform delivering multi-gigabit connectivity speeds with optional 5G connectivity,24 Wi-Fi 6,25 and up to 24.5 hours of local video playback.26 Featuring a pull-forward form factor with a flexible, magnesium unibody design, the Elite Folio combines what people love about their phone, tablet, and PC all into one device. Get up and move around without missing a beat with a 76-degree field of view webcam, dual microphone array, and high-definition speakers with Audio by Bang & Olufsen. The 13.5-inch diagonal display features an optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy panel,27 and a HD webcam with a built-in privacy shutter for enhanced security. From work to home, the Elite Folio can adapt to any environment with a fanless design and quiet keyboard. The device also includes an always-ready HP Elite Slim Active Pen with an integrated charging and storage cradle for quick access.

Light, Elegant, and Powerful

The HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero gives people the freedom to move and meet the demands of their multi-task, multi-place workday. With a starting weight under 2.5 lbs.,29 this powerhouse comes equipped with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, integrated Tile™ capabilities,30 Wi-Fi 6,31, 32 and optional 5G LTE connectivity options.33 People can work together even when apart with the integrated 720p HD camera, world-facing third microphone, top-firing speakers, and AI-based audio. Part of the world’s most secure and manageable PCs,34 the device hosts a variety of HP security features to keep sensitive data safe, including an HP Privacy Camera and optional HP Sure View Reflect to protect against visual hacking.35 The design features a new magnesium chassis that contains 90% recycled materials, recycled plastics, and 100% sustainably sourced packaging to reduce environmental impact.36

Additional new devices from HP include:

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 transform to the workstyle of choice with a powerful processor, strong security, an optional 5G connection. 38

and the transform to the workstyle of choice with a powerful processor, strong security, an optional 5G connection. HP Elite x2 G8 combines modern PC performance with pure tablet mobility for professionals who desire freedom to work anywhere without compromising on productivity, security, or privacy.

Insights-Driven Services

HP Smart Support provides fast resolution to IT-related issues to keep employees up and running.39 Built on HP’s focus on insight-driven innovations, the new solution puts the power of insights and AI into the hands of its customers through cloud-based telemetry. Smart Support securely provides HP Support Agents with device health insights and configuration data for them to quickly review, diagnose, and troubleshoot device-related issues to keep support calls short giving employees time back to get work done. This new option can be downloaded on select HP commercial devices.

HP Business Boost offers unique support for SMBs to help manage remote workers to be productive from wherever they are working with a simple solution for out-of-the-box PCs and printers. 40

Unleash Creativity

The HP ENVY 14 is a mobile personal creative studio, giving people the freedom to create and stay connected from anywhere. The head-turning 16:10 optional WUXGA (1920 x 1200) multi-touch enabled IPS display allows for an 11% greater viewing area than a traditional 16:9 laptop.41 This is also HP’s first 14-inch diagonal laptop featuring color calibration with Delta E <2 for color accuracy right out of the box.42 Easily access and customize display settings depending on the creative scenario with HP Display Control.43

Based on a person’s workflow, customize the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors44 and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics45 via four different settings in HP System Control. Stay cool while the creative flow heats up with an advanced thermal solution using an IR thermopile sensor within HP Performance Control. Allocate power between the CPU and GPU for the ultimate in creator workflow with HP Dynamic Power. Achieve all this while experiencing up to 16.5 hours of battery life to create confidently.46

The ENVY 14 includes a physical shutter for the webcam, a dedicated mute microphone key on the keyboard, and features AI Noise Removal to intelligently mute background noise when using speakers, headphones, or the microphone during video chats, audio calls, and recordings. Easily and reliably transfer photos, videos, documents, and more, wirelessly between PC and mobile devices with HP QuickDrop.47

Designed for Productivity

The HP M-Series FHD Monitors are designed for home workers and creatives who need to be productive, with a slim design for a modern look and feel. Eyes stay comfortable when working with always-on, low-blue light technology without impacting color accuracy with Eyesafe® certification. Colors stay true-to-life and vibrant when viewing content with 99% sRGB for a wider color gamut.49 The M24f, M27f, and M32f FHD feature a three-sided borderless design with Full HD for image clarity and wide viewing angles. Workspaces can stay clean and organized with integrated cable management along the back of the stand to reduce wire clutter.

The HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors provide a clean desk solution with quick and easy USB-C® connectivity that can power a connected laptop up to 65W. For home and office workers who need a simple multi-monitor configuration, these displays offer daisy chaining, multi-port connectivity, four-way ergonomics, and HP Eye Ease always-on blue light protection to assist with long hours of productivity. With the display’s power button, wake up or put to sleep your monitor and laptop, even when the lid is closed.

The HP 635 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse is the perfect, ultra-small travel companion – from work to home with year-long battery life. Connect with up to three different devices with the USB® nano dongle or connect up to two devices using Bluetooth® for uninterrupted transitions between the PC and tablet. Simplify workflow with four programmable quiet-click buttons that can activate predefined commands such as undo and redo using the side buttons in up to 10 applications, including: Adobe® Illustrator, Adobe® Photoshop, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, AutoCAD, SolidWorks, Sketch Up, Chrome, and Zoom.

The HP Renew Travel 15.6-inch backpack and laptop bag are sustainably made with fiber materials obtained by recycling plastic bottles.53 These lightweight bags travel comfortably with adjustable straps and multiple pockets inside and outside of the bags to help with organization. Padded pockets and elastic anti-theft zipper bands ensure adequate protection for up to a 15.6-inch diagonal laptop.

Pricing and Availability55

For more information about HP innovations announced at CES 2021, visit www.hp.com/ces2021. For press, please visit the online press kit at the HP Press Center.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

