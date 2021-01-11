Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the passing of Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood:

“Officer Howard Liebengood dedicated his life to protecting the U.S. Capitol and the institutions of our democracy. I was deeply saddened to learn of his passing. My thoughts are with his family and with the entire Capitol Hill community he served, which is still reeling from the tragedy of this week’s attack against Congress. I hope that the deep respect and admiration so many on Capitol Hill had for Officer Liebengood will be a comfort to his loved ones during this time of mourning.”

