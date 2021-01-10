SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 1,208 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

270 new cases in Bernalillo County

58 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

25 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

152 new cases in Doña Ana County

97 new cases in Eddy County

25 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

68 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

26 new cases in Luna County

61 new cases in McKinley County

29 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

41 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

80 new cases in Sandoval County

98 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

66 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

16 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

20 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Sunday reported seventeen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 100s from Los Alamos County.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,749.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Jan. 10 are:

88220 – 51 87121 – 46 88210 – 37 87120 – 32 88240 – 32 88012 – 31 87401 – 28 87105 – 25 87124 – 25 88001 – 25

Previously reported numbers included five cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Grant County, two in Lea County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 156,157 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 44,442 Catron County: 64 Chaves County: 7,533 Cibola County: 2,415 Colfax County: 595 Curry County: 4,340 De Baca County: 112 Doña Ana County: 18,892 Eddy County: 5,184 Grant County: 1,094 Guadalupe County: 301 Harding County: 8 Hidalgo County: 276 Lea County: 7,297 Lincoln County: 1,153 Los Alamos County: 346 Luna County: 2,505 McKinley County: 10,528 Mora County: 133 Otero County: 2,400 Quay County: 363 Rio Arriba County: 2,677 Roosevelt County: 1,625 Sandoval County: 9,033 San Juan County: 11,503 San Miguel County: 954 Santa Fe County: 8,073 Sierra County: 617 Socorro County: 1,002 Taos County: 1,262 Torrance County: 527 Union County: 201 Valencia County: 5,271

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 422 Otero County Prison Facility: 432 Otero County Processing Center: 195 Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250 Lea County Correctional Facility: 250 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 165 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175 Roswell Correctional Center: 227 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 42

As of today, there are 682 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 77,731 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Alamogordo BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes Hobbs BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Santa Fe BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society Socorro Hannett House in Albuquerque Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque Hilldale House in Albuquerque Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montecito in Santa Fe MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Sunset Vista in Silver City Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.