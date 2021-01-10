Gov. Spencer J. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

January 10, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 10, 2021) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in honor of the life and service of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

Officer Sicknick was killed while on duty during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

The governor has issued the following statement:

“Officer Brian D. Sicknick gave his life trying to protect one of this nation’s most revered democratic institutions. We honor his life of dedicated public service as part of U.S. Capitol Police and as a staff sergeant for the New Jersey National Guard. Abby and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Sicknick family and pray for them and our nation at this difficult time.”

— Gov. Spencer Cox

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and others are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

