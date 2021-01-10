Robert Cannon Brings Retirement Shield Radio to Connecticut
Robert is an experienced retirement specialist and fiduciary. Sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement Shield Radio.HARRISON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Cannon is an experienced retirement specialist and fiduciary sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement Shield Radio on WELI 960 AM.
As the host of the Retirement Shield Radio Show Robert is frequently approached to speak on Retirement Shield concepts.
Robert Cannon is the CEO of Cannon Wealth Solutions. Robert Cannon, AIFA® has more than three decades of experience working with affluent investors, businesses, and entrepreneurs across the United States. He is the creator of the Maverick Investment System®.
Maverick Investment System places a key focus on creating lifetime income plans for retirement, and in doing so, his system guides his clients through a very distinctive wealth management and investment process that is specifically designed for financially successful individuals, couples, and families.
Join others who have benefited in listening to Robert’s no nonsense approach to retirement planning.
WELI-AM Newstalk 960
Every Saturday 9am-9:30am
Robert Cannon
917-991-2945
robert@cannonwealthsolutions.com
Robert Cannon
Cannon Wealth Solutions
+1 917-991-2945
robert@cannonwealthsolutions.com