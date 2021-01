Robert Cannon Brings Retirement Shield Radio to Connecticut

Robert is an experienced retirement specialist and fiduciary. Sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement Shield Radio.

HARRISON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Cannon is an experienced retirement specialist and fiduciary sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement Shield Radio on WELI 960 AM.As the host of the Retirement Shield Radio Show Robert is frequently approached to speak on Retirement Shield concepts.Robert Cannon is the CEO of Cannon Wealth Solutions . Robert Cannon, AIFAhas more than three decades of experience working with affluent investors, businesses, and entrepreneurs across the United States. He is the creator of the Maverick Investment SystemMaverick Investment System places a key focus on creating lifetime income plans for retirement, and in doing so, his system guides his clients through a very distinctive wealth management and investment process that is specifically designed for financially successful individuals, couples, and families.Join others who have benefited in listening to Robert’s no nonsense approach to retirement planning.WELI-AM Newstalk 960Every Saturday 9am-9:30amRobert Cannon917-991-2945robert@cannonwealthsolutions.com