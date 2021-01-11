THE BOOK OF KHALLID: GROUNDBREAKING BOOK RELEASE AND LIVE PANEL DISCUSSION
The untold story of Khallid Abdul Muhammad, militant prophet to today’s radical generation
The Book of Khallid is a classic, near-equal to The Autobiography of Malcolm X. This book will carry the legacy of Minister Khallid Abdul Muhammad infinitely into the future. Guaranteed.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, Author, of THE BOOK OF KHALLID will discuss the untold story of Dr. Khallid Abdul Muhammad, joined by an elite panel of journalists on the contents of his new, innovative book and answer online questions from social media platforms and live television. The first public appearance since the release of THE BOOK OF KHALLID, Author, Malik Zulu Shabazz will broadcast Live from New York with top national Black Conscious stations: SA-NETER TV, SHABAZZ UNIVERSITY, BLACK LIBERATION UNIVERSITY, MOORISH WORLD TV, and DOSHON FARAD. This 'No Holds Barred' panel discussion will be held at the Grand Slam Banquet Hall - 3549 Broadway (145th Street), New York, NY. The biography of the courageous and notorious Khallid Abdul Muhammad is a 528 page-turning biography containing Malik Shabazz' personal interactions and account of his life with Dr. Khallid Abdul Muhammad, the erstwhile national spokesman for Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam. THE BOOK OF KHALLID also is a rife with good history of the liberation struggle in the 1980's and 90's as well as Khallid's history as a hip-hop icon. Student activists and Black college students will find this very relevant in addition to persons who need to know "actual facts about great Blacks." This is a must watch program and a must have book.
