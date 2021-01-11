A Children's Book Where The Baby Farts Bubbles!

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is a story about a baby boy discovering the world around him. He also has a unique ability to create his own bubbles at will in many funny ways. This baby burps and farts bubbles! Inspired from the mind of a 6 year old girl!

This is the type of book you read to your child and can act out. Certain lines you can make fart or burp sounds. Children will laugh themselves to sleep and it's great interactive fun you can provide for your child. I'm sure as a parent you'll have a few laughs as well. There is a plan to put out an entire series of Baby Bubbles books as well as a cartoon show. Who knows, there might be a movie depending on the popularity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

D.A. Jones worked as a key-posing animator on cartoons as The Simpsons, Garfield, and Sonic The Hedgehog. He has also designed covers of books such as ChildHood: It Should Not Hurt! and A Father's Touch (Oprah's Book Club).

Baby Bubbles is currently available for free on:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MXPQ63W
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/books/details/D_A_Jones_Baby_Bubbles?id=WLqIDwAAQBAJ

D.A. Jones
Jack 9ine, Inc.
+1 323-493-3746
email us here

