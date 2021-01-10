SOM House One Host First NBA 2k Tournamnet of 2021
SOM House One will be having its first tournament of 2021 with NBA2k21.
Come play and win!”ATLANTA, GA, US, January 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOM House One will host its first online tournament via Twitch and Matcherino on January 30, 2021. Online team signups are $50 and the grand prize for one team will be $1,000. This will be the first tournament of 2021 for SOM House One with NBA2K21 as the selected tournament choice. Players will be able to share screens via twitch with SOM House One's channel, and match records will be recorded via Matcherino.
Sign up starts January 10th, 2021 for all teams and players online via the website for SOM House One. Teams can setup and register online. The tournament will be hosted by brand owner Rueben Wood, who will also moderate the tournament via twitch, making the tournament safe for all game players while being Pandemic Free.
SOM House One is the latest venture of entrepreneur Rueben Wood. The company focuses on Esports and Game Development with its first game currently in development stages. With an ever growing need for entertainment during the pandemic Wood has been able to recapture audiences through Virtual and Socially Distanced Tournaments.
The key focuses of the brand is to create community based events, a space for players, an official team, and a nationwide tour to name a few. With Esports on its rise there has been no secret that teams online are signing with companies and brands for more exposure and bigger pots from competitions. SOM House One has set its course for 2 popular titles and Game Brands, being, NBA2k and Call Of Duty, two of the most popular game title series to date.
For information contact them by email at hello@thesomnetworks.com or here: https://somhouseone.com/contact/
