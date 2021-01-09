SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

374 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

60 new cases in Chaves County

18 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

22 new cases in Curry County

163 new cases in Doña Ana County

72 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

87 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

16 new cases in Luna County

92 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

44 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

48 new cases in Rio Arriba County

11 new cases in Roosevelt County

95 new cases in Sandoval County

118 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

108 new cases in Santa Fe County

17 new cases in Sierra County

8 new cases in Socorro County

19 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

47 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Saturday reported twenty-two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 70s from Colfax County.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Lea County.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,732.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Jan. 9 are:

88240 – 59 87121 – 53 87507 – 51 87105 – 47 87114 – 46 88220 – 46 87124 – 45 87120 – 41 87401 – 38 88001 – 35

Previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Lea County, two in Sandoval County, two in San Juan County) and three cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Sandoval County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 154,954 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 44,177 Catron County: 64 Chaves County: 7,475 Cibola County: 2,414 Colfax County: 592 Curry County: 4,315 De Baca County: 109 Doña Ana County: 18,740 Eddy County: 5,087 Grant County: 1,070 Guadalupe County: 298 Harding County: 8 Hidalgo County: 272 Lea County: 7,230 Lincoln County: 1,143 Los Alamos County: 340 Luna County: 2,479 McKinley County: 10,467 Mora County: 133 Otero County: 2,371 Quay County: 362 Rio Arriba County: 2,635 Roosevelt County: 1,610 Sandoval County: 8,952 San Juan County: 11,405 San Miguel County: 947 Santa Fe County: 8,009 Sierra County: 617 Socorro County: 1,001 Taos County: 1,247 Torrance County: 521 Union County: 201 Valencia County: 5,253

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 422 Otero County Prison Facility: 432 Otero County Processing Center: 194 Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250 Lea County Correctional Facility: 250 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 165 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175 Roswell Correctional Center: 227 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 22

As of today, there are 696 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 76,801 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Alamogordo BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes Hobbs BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Santa Fe BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society Socorro Hannett House in Albuquerque Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque Hilldale House in Albuquerque Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montecito in Santa Fe Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Sunset Vista in Silver City Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.