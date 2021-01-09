Celebrate Your Mom for Good New Reward for Mother's Day Launches to Help LA Kids
Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program to Help Kids Earn The Sweetest Mother's Day Gift 12 Months of Chocolate Delivered Home...Anywhere in The World
Recruiting for Good is funding The Sweetest Gig; and is rewarding referrals with the finest chocolate delivered to moms globally, starting on Mother's Day.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff (enabling the staffing agency to fund more fun gigs), with The Sweetest Mother's Day Gift Ever; 12 Months of The Finest Chocolate delivered home to moms...anywhere in the world (starting on Mother's Day 2021).
Limited Mother's Day rewards available; to qualify and earn reward must participate by March 15th, 2021.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are a boutique staffing agency, and appreciate your referrals; with your help, we can fund more gigs (preparing kids for life). Join us to celebrate your mom for good."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life thru 'The Sweetest Gig," fun love to work program www.TheSweetestGig.com.
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years (for adults and kids). In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to help fund more fun gigs for kids to love work. Participate in our personal and meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy LA's Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, Celebrate Your Mom for Good). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
