Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 9 January 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,986,564) deaths (71,463), and recoveries (2,433,002) by region:
Central (77,344 cases; 1,507 deaths; 68,705 recoveries): Burundi (885; 2; 773), Cameroon (26,848; 448; 24,892), CAR (4,969; 63; 4,873), Chad (2,419; 106; 1,938), Congo (7,217; 108; 5,846), DRC (18,969; 611; 14,743), Equatorial Guinea (5,289; 86; 5,154), Gabon (9,694; 66; 9,498), Sao Tome & Principe (1,054; 17; 988)
Eastern (331,558; 6,130; 259,272): Comoros (1050; 16; 802), Djibouti (5,865; 61; 5,772), Eritrea (1,556; 6; 803), Ethiopia (127,572; 1,974; 113,182), Kenya (97,954; 1,703; 80,671), Madagascar (17,767; 262; 17,228), Mauritius (539; 10; 514), Rwanda (9,368; 115; 6,940), Seychelles (451; 1; 269), Somalia (4,726; 130; 3,639), South Sudan (3,589; 63; 3,131), Sudan (23,316; 1,468; 13,524), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (37,296; 300; 12,619)
Northern (973,979; 25,630; 815,980): Algeria (101,657; 2,798; 68,802), Egypt (147,810; 8,085; 117,529), Libya (104,002; 1,568; 79,193), Mauritania (15,352; 382; 13,183), Morocco (450,221; 7,685; 422,072), Tunisia (154,903; 5,108; 115,173), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 4; 28)
Southern (1,343,479; 34,789; 1,061,607): Angola (18,066; 415; 12,712), Botswana (16,050; 48; 12,927), Eswatini (10,975; 279; 7,494), Lesotho (5,170; 79; 1,564), Malawi (7,925; 208; 5,802), Mozambique (20,482; 181; 17,479), Namibia (27,255; 245; 23,177), South Africa (1,192,570; 32,425; 947,919), Zambia (25,326; 441; 20,349), Zimbabwe (19,660; 448; 12,184)
Western (260,204; 3,407; 227,438): Benin (3,304, 44; 3,185), Burkina Faso (7,866; 89; 5,710), Cape Verde (12,237; 114; 11,691), Côte d'Ivoire (23,254; 138; 22,325), Gambia (3,838; 125; 3,677), Ghana (55,461; 336; 54,164), Guinea (13,904; 81; 13,222), Guinea-Bissau (2,455; 45; 2,398), Liberia (1,800; 83; 1,406), Mali (7,512; 290; 5,224), Niger (3,747; 125; 2,311), Nigeria (97,478; 1,342; 78,552), Senegal (20,672; 446; 18,016), Sierra Leone (2,782; 77; 1,976), Togo (3,894; 72; 3,581)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).