Cornwall entrepreneur hopes to spark nostalgia with launch of Y2K-themed jewellery shop
Blueberry Milk features jewellery and accessories inspired by the fun, funky trends of the early millennial eraNEWQUAY, CORNWALL, ENGLAND, January 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like many people, fempreneur Sophie Coyne struggled to find her way during the first COVID-19 lockdown last spring. To cope, she decided to do something positive and productive by exploring her interest in millennial-era film and fashion. She began designing custom, acrylic jewellery and accessories around this theme.
The more she created and shared on her social media pages, the more she started receiving requests for her creations. So she did some research and discovered a gap in products like the ones she was crafting.
Eventually, it occurred to her that she should turn her pandemic-inspired hobby into a real business. She founded the Blueberry Milk brand and store to offer her unique jewellery and accessories to her following.
Blueberry Milk's product line includes fun and funky earrings, necklaces, hair accessories, stickers and pins harkening back to the turn of the millennium, a time of tiny flip phones, Bratz dolls, scrunchies, and neglected Tamagotchi. Coyne's goal is to create high quality products with a lot of creative flare while also keeping everything affordable.
The work of building Blueberry Milk — from creating her business plan to identifying sustainable suppliers and setting up her online store — was healing for Coyne during the difficult pandemic lockdowns.
"The process of bringing my store to life helped me redefine my sense of purpose," she said. "The feedback has been incredible and has really helped me find what I wanted to do with my life. Now, I just hope to offer a little inspiration to other female entrepreneurs struggling to find the motivation to follow their dreams."
Blueberry Milk offers free shipping on all orders over £20, Currently shipping within the U.K (rates may vary). New customers can receive a 10 percent discount off their first order when they sign up for the company's mailing list.
Read a recent interview with Sophie Coyne in House of Coco magazine at https://houseofcoco.net/women-worldwide-the-one-with-the-....
Learn more at https://blueberrymilk.co.uk. Follow Blueberry Milk on Instagram (@blueberrymilk.co.uk) and on Facebook (@blueberrymilk).
Sophie Coyne
Blueberry Milk
Enquiries@blueberrymilk.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook