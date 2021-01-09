State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-33

For immediate release: January 8, 2021 (21-004)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Cowlitz County

In November 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Jodi Eileen Enbusk (NC60823266), who didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

King County

In December 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Sarah Ellen Crissinger (RN60245875). Crissinger, who admitted drinking alcoholic beverages before reporting to work, didn’t fulfill an investigator’s request for an explanation.

In December 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the licensed practical nurse credential of Kimmy Kay Gamble (LP60139559), who didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

In December 2020 the Veterinary Board entered an agreement with veterinary technician Elizabeth G. Hachten (AT60115266) that indefinitely suspends her credential. Hachten didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

In December 2020 the Home Care Aide Program indefinitely suspended the home care aide credential of SasSheen Runningwater Matta (HM60944518), who didn’t comply with a requirement to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program.

Pend Oreille County

In November 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the agency-affiliated counselor credential of Katie Renae McKenzie Green (CG60826840). Green invited a former client to her home for a weekend. Green disclosed to her family a current client’s name and health care information.

Pierce County

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with licensed practical nurse Patricia Anne McLean (LP00032865) that indefinitely suspends her credential. McLean didn’t comply with a requirement to enter a monitoring program.

Snohomish County

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Russell W. Sly (LP00047469) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended his credential. While working at a nursing home, Sly didn’t assess or properly treat a patient after learning from a shower aide that the patient had a bleeding wound. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services placed Sly on its registry for a final finding of neglect. That bars Sly from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Out of State

Idaho: In November 2020 the Licensed Mental Health Counselor Program entered an agreement with licensed mental health counselor Mary Lyn Howard (LH60924261) under which she surrendered her credential. Howard didn’t report or document a client’s disclosure of having been sexually abused.

