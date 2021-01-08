Family and Community Engagement – MEP | Nebraska Department of Education

Family and Community Engagement is in an integral part of all Title 1 programs, including the Migrant Education Program (MEP). It is important for families, communities, and schools to develop partnerships and build ongoing dialogues to improve student achievement. Title 1 supports parent involvement by enlisting individual parents to help their children do well in school.

In order to receive MEP funds, SEAs (State Educational Agency) and local school district and educational agencies must implement programs, activities, and procedures that effectively involve migrant parents. An SEA must: 1) develop its comprehensive State plan in consultation with parents; 2) consult with parent advisory councils (PACs) regarding programs that are one school year in duration; and 3) plan and operate the MEP in a manner that provides for the same parental involvement as is required in section 1118.

Pursuant to section 1304(c) (3), SEAs and local operating agencies must consult with parent advisory councils in planning and operating the MEP if they operate programs of one school year in duration. The Nebraska Migrant Education Program requires that a local school district or educational agency receiving MEP funds and operating a full year migrant program must consult with a Parent Advisory Council (PAC) in an organized, ongoing, and timely way, in the planning, review, and improvement of the local migrant education program.

Veronica Estevez, Family and Community Engagement and Quality Control Coordinator Educational Service Unit #9 5807 Osborne Drive West Hastings NE 68901 veronica.estevez@esu9.us (402) 463-5611

State PAC Purpose, Mission, and Guidance (English) (Spanish)