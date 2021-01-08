Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-190 Adult-Use Marijuana Frequently Asked Questions

Yes.

For a person who is 21 years of age or older:

  • A person who cultivates marijuana plants or stores marijuana outside of a locked space is subject to a civil fine not exceeding $250 and forfeiture of the marijuana.
  • A person who smokes marijuana in a public place is subject to a civil fine not exceeding $50.

A person who is under 21 years old and is not a registered medical marijuana cardholder can be fined up to $100, or complete up to four hours of drug education or counseling in lieu of the fine, for possession, use, ingestion, inhalation, transportation, or distribution without consideration of 1 ounce or less of marijuana.

A person who is under 18 years old and is not a registered medical marijuana cardholder can be fined up to $100, or complete up to four hours of drug education or counseling in lieu of the fine, for possession, use, transportation, or distribution without consideration of marijuana paraphernalia. The marijuana paraphernalia is subject to forfeiture.

The possession, production, delivery without consideration to a person 21 years of age or older, or possession with intent to deliver more than 1 ounce but less than 2 ounces of marijuana, or more than 8 grams but less than 16 grams of marijuana in a concentrated form, is punishable by forfeiture of the marijuana and for a first violation, the person’s choice between a civil fine not exceeding $200 or completing up to four hours of community service in lieu of the fine. See I-190 for more information regarding other fines for this offense.

