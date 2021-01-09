Trustees Re-Elected to the National CASA/GAL Association Board

Trustee Lou Lucido Elected to Key Position

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Washington, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children recently announced the re-election of Adam Liff and Lisa Stuart to its board of trustees for an additional three-year term.

Adam Liff, a long-time CASA volunteer and supporter, has served as a volunteer advocate since 1999. He has been a member of the National CASA/GAL Board of Trustees since 2013 and recently chaired the finance committee while serving as treasurer of the board. Liff is a former board member of Tennessee CASA, and- has extensive professional experience in banking and investment, insurance brokerage services and real estate management. Liff resides in Santa Barbara, California.

Lisa Stuart, a board member since 2017, leads the board’s resource development task force. She is a former social worker in the foster care system, and has considerable experience working with nonprofit associations. Stuart holds a master’s degree in social work and a master’s in public administration from Columbia University, and she resides in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“Lisa and Adam are both incredible advocates for children and families,” said National CASA/GAL Association CEO Tara Lisa Perry. “Their personal experiences and professional expertise enhance our board tremendously, and I am delighted that both are continuing to serve the Association in this way.”

In addition to the re-election of these trustees, the National CASA/GAL board elected Louis “Lou” Lucido to the key role of treasurer of the board of trustees. He will serve a two-year term in this role. Lucido has been a member of the National CASA/GAL Board of Trustees since 2019, and previously chaired the CASA of Los Angeles board. Lucido was chief operating officer and senior advisor at DoubleLine Capital, LLP, an investment management firm. He holds an MBA in management and finance from New York University.

The National CASA/GAL Board of Trustees is led by board chair Dr. William Bell, president and CEO of Casey Family Programs.

###

About the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children

The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children, together with its 948 state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive. National CASA/GAL offers leadership and support to the network of programs and leads its continued growth. CASA/GAL volunteers and staff work every day to help change a child’s story. To learn more, visit nationalcasagal.org or follow National CASA/GAL on Facebook or Twitter.

