I-95, I-476, U.S. 1 Among Several Highways Restricted at Night for Guide Rail Repair in Delaware, Philadelphia Counties

01/08/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Intermittent overnight lane closures are scheduled on several state highways, including Interstate 95, Interstate 476 and U.S. 1 in Delaware and Philadelphia counties, beginning Sunday January 10, for guide rail repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The periodic lane closures will be in place Sundays through Fridays from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning through late February.

The work locations are:

I-95 in both directions between the Delaware State line and Bartram Avenue interchange in Chester, Chichester, Lower Chichester, Upper Tinicum and Ridley townships, Ridley Park and Upland boroughs and the City of Chester, Delaware County;

I-95 in both directions between the Delaware County line and the Bucks County line in Philadelphia;

I-476 in both directions between the I-95 interchange and the Montgomery County Line in Ridley, Nether Providence, Marple, Haverford and Radnor townships, Delaware County;

U.S. 1 in both directions between the Chester County line and the Montgomery County line in Upper Darby, Haverford, Springfield, Marple, Upper Providence, Middletown, Concord and Birmingham townships and Chester Heights Borough, Delaware County;

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) and the Bucks County line in Philadelphia; and

Academy Road between the I-95 interchange and Knights Road in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

