I-295 East Daytime Lane Closure Next Week for Bridge Repair in Lower Makefield Township

King of Prussia, PA – A weekday lane closure is scheduled on eastbound Interstate 295 between the Route 332 and New Hope interchanges in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County, on Thursday, January 14, through Tuesday, January 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge concrete pier repairs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

