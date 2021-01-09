PennDOT Reopens Route 926 (Street Road) Culvert in Thornbury, Westtown Townships, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the structure carrying Route 926 (Street Road) over Radley Run in Thornbury and Westtown townships, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, following the completion of a box culvert replacement project.

Built in 1937, the culvert is 14 feet long, 25 feet wide, and carries an average of 13,308 vehicles a day.

This work is part of nine structures in Bucks and Chester counties that PennDOT is repairing or replacing under a $4,523,491 project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Route 313 (Dublin Pike/Swamp Road) over Deep Run in Hilltown and Bedminster townships, Bucks County;

Butler Avenue over branch of Neshaminy Creek in New Britain Township, Bucks County;

Pughtown Road over French Creek in East Vincent Township, Chester County;

Route 896 (Newark Road) over Muddy Creek in Upper Oxford Township, Chester County; and

Route 841 (Chatham Road) over Doe Run in West Marlborough Township, Chester County.

The other structures include the following:

Two Green Valley Road structures. One over tributary of West Brandywine Creek, and one over Green Valley Creek in Newlin Township, Chester County; and

Suplee Road over the east branch of Brandywine Creek in Honey Brook Township, Chester County.

C. Abbonzino Contractors, Inc. of Sewell, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in 2021.

