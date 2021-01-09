Electric Vehicle Market to Register Growth 40.7% by 2027

The global electric vehicle market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.7% from 2020 to 2027 according to Precedence Research

Electric vehicle is an electrically powered vehicle that uses traction motor or electric motor for propulsion. They have shown attractive growth over the past decade and their adoption rate is still prospering in double digit growth. On the basis of product they are categorized into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). Presently, BEV dominated the sale of electric vehicles across globe. However, PHEVs are anticipated to flourish significantly over the coming years. The growth of PHEV is attributed to its benefits over BEV and driver-friendly features. Some of the attractive features of PHEV are extended driving range due to presence of liquid fuel tank & internal combustion engine, low battery cost and size, and charging flexibility at any gas station.

Growth Factors

Even though the oil prices have declined prominently, electric vehicles adoption is increasing day by day. Rising environmental concern for pollution and CO2 emission, favorable government policies for adoption of electric vehicles, and significant investment by EV manufacturers are some of the major factors driving the global electric vehicle market. Some of the manufacturers are also promoting workplace and residential charging stations to over the charging constraints. For instance, in December 2017, Electrify America LLC announced to install more than 2,800 residential and workplace charging stations by June 2019 in 17 different metropolitan cities of U.S.

However, lack of global standard for the charging infrastructure is one of the major reasons that hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, technological advancement in electric vehicle charging stations powered by renewable energy open up new opportunities in the market growth.

Report Highlights

Asia Pacific was the dominant region in 2019 and expected to be the most attractive market during the forecast period. China, India, Indonesia, and Korea are some of the most lucrative regions for the electric vehicle growth. Rising investments and government initiatives are the major factors for its significant growth.

North America and Europe are the significant revenue contributors in the global electric vehicle market with considerable growth. Rising environmental concern and heavy incentives offered by the government have increased the adoption of electric vehicles massively in these regions.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) led the product segment with approximately 65% of the global market share. However, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) are considered to register fastest growth during forecast period owing to being driver-friendly coupled with several benefits over the BEV.





Regional Snapshots

Asia Pacific seeks the most lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of electric and zero-emission vehicles in the region. The government of various Asian countries has issued stringent regulations for the CO2 and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission. This has forced the auto-manufacturers to move their production towards more efficient and environment-friendly vehicles. In June 2019, Japan had issued a new CO2 emission standard for 2030, according to this car manufacturing must focus in reducing the CO2 emission by 32% by 2030 in comparison to 2016. Other countries are also taking significant initiative for controlling the vehicle emission. For instance, in 2020, China made huge investment in electric car infrastructure to promote e-mobility. Volkswagen AG, one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers has signed a joint venture with China and planned to invest USD 11.30 Bn for industrialization of e-mobility in China.

Europe and North America are the prominent electric vehicles market with around 45% combined revenue share globally. Europe after Asia Pacific is the second most lucrative EV market owing to various governments plan for zero emission on-road fleet by 2030. In June 2020, the government of Germany announced to double the subsidies on electric vehicles. The initiative has taken to promote electric vehicle sales and restrict diesel vehicle sales. Similarly, in July 2016, the U.S. government planned to accelerate electric vehicle adoption by announcing some private sector and federal actions such as launch of FAST act process and loan guarantees up to USD 4.5 Bn for the deployment of electric vehicle charging station.

Key Players & Strategies

The global electric vehicle market is consolidated and highly competitive owing to the presence of large number of players. Market players are significantly involved in merger, acquisition, partnership, regional expansion and other marketing strategies to retain their position in the global market. For instance, in March 2020, Nikola Corporation, a zero-emission truck startup announced its merger with VectoIQ, dedicated for the development of mobility as a service and autonomous fleet.

Some of the key players of the market are BYD Company Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation, Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Tesla Inc., and Volkswagen Group, among others.

