HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF JAN. 8 – JAN. 10, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 7, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closure on the westbound H-1 Freeway (Airport Viaduct) between the Stadium onramp and the offramp to Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Jan. 10, through Monday, Jan. 11, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for installation of thermoplastic striping, pavement markers, and delineators. Ramps within the work area will remain open.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Airport Offramp (Exit 16) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Friday, Jan. 8, through Saturday, Jan. 9, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

The Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of up to three lanes of the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange, Sunday, Jan. 10, through Monday, Jan. 11, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for pavement preservation treatment.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW) The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the eastbound direction.

2) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Jan. 10, through Monday, Jan. 11, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 72) —

1) WAILUPE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the westbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Place on Sunday, Jan. 10, through Monday, Jan. 11, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the Kalanianaole Highway Improvements at Waa Street.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) KUALOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) between Kualoa Ranch and Kualoa Regional Park on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

3) PEARL CITY TO AIEA Lane closure possible on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Acacia Road and the Aiea Access Road for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closure possible on Kamehameha Highway in the both directions between Center Drive and Salt Lake Boulevard for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between Kahekili Highway and the vicinity of the Wilson Tunnel on Friday, Jan. 8, through Saturday, Jan. 9, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for restriping work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Two lanes closed at a time on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) ramp from the Airport Viaduct in both directions on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for bridge deck repair.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday, Jan. 10, through Monday, Jan. 11, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Sunday, Jan. 10, through Monday, Jan. 11, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU

Closure of up to two lanes on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Richards Street and Awa Street on Sunday, Jan. 10, through Monday, Jan. 11, for The Rail project. Sidewalks and crosswalks in the work zone may also be closed.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on Ala Auana Street in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Dec. 20, through Friday morning, Dec. 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right turns will be temporarily restricted from the airport to Aolele Street northbound towards Nimitz Highway, near the US Post Office on Thursday night, Jan. 7, through Saturday morning, Jan. 9, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly, for construction on the new Mauka Concourse. Access to the US Post Office will be accessible on Aolele Street from Nimitz Highway only.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday night, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street on Sunday night, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Nimitz Highway on Sunday night, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Houghtailing Street on Saturday, Jan. 9, through Sunday, Jan. 10, over a 24-hour period, for sewer work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, Jan. 10, through Friday morning, Jan. 15, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.