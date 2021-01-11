Los Angeles Periodontists Help Toothless Patients Restore Functional Smiles in 1 Day To Limit Exposure Amidst Covid-19
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Los Angeles county faces its highest number of cases to date and continually changing set of directives to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Brentwood Periodontists are successfully transforming Angelenos’ smiles in just one treatment to limit multiple office visits. For patients who are missing all or most of their teeth, dual board-certified periodontist Drs. Alexandre-Amir Aalam and Alina Krivitsky at the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal and Implant Therapy offer patients life-changing results with Nobel Biocare’s All-On-4® ‘Teeth In A Day’ treatment.
The innovative treatment concept created by Dr. Paulo Maló in Portugal is a cost-effective, minimally invasive solution for restoring all of your missing or damaged teeth in just one day. The All-On-4® dental implant procedure avoids the need for painful, invasive bone grafting, as it utilizes the patients’ existing bone density in combination with a tilted implant technique to provide patients with a more comfortable, immediate solution. The treatment uses a minimum of four dental implants positioned in both the maxilla and mandible bones as needed, to support a fixed provisional bridge to provide patients with immediate function and a complete smile in one appointment.
“As we continue to work our way through this pandemic, we are committed to safeguarding the health of our patients and staff by providing the highest standard of care, protection, and sanitary protocols at our practice. For patients who prefer to limit how often they leave their homes during this time but are in need of a full smile design to restore the function and aesthetics of their smile, certain dental implant procedures, including the All-On-4® treatment, can be done in one day. This allows patients to leave our office with a fully functional set of teeth and avoid the need for multiple follow up appointments,” says Dr. Aalam.
Dr. Aalam is one of the first periodontists in the United States to have been trained in Portugal by Dr. Paolo Maló himself and has been performing the treatment in Los Angeles for over a decade. Benefits of this treatment include:
-Rapid improvement in the quality of life
-A proven long-term solution that lasts up to 10 years
-Immediate function with full-fixed arch prosthesis delivered on the day of treatment
-Lower costs compared to other full mouth restorative treatments
To learn more about the All-On-4® treatment method, please contact the CENTER For Advanced Periodontal and Implant Therapy at 310-299-8329 or visit www.ImplantPerioCenter.com.
About the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy
At the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy, Dr. Aalam and Dr. Krivitsky utilize advanced technology coupled with cutting-edge techniques to provide minimally-invasive, comfortable, and effective periodontal care. As the only dual-board certified practice in Brentwood, California, they are committed to providing restorative, periodontal therapies to rejuvenate the aesthetics, health, and function of the gums and teeth to help patients achieve healthier smiles.
